NID showcases students’ innovation with “SPECTRA” Luminaire design display

Ahmedabad, March 4: Students of the Furniture & Interior Design B.Des program at the National Institute of Design (NID) are set to unveil their innovative indoor luminaire designs at the Aquarium NID from March 4th to March 8th, 2024. This display, part of the Design Workshop II project called “SPECTRA,” highlights the students’ creative approach and practical application of design principles.

The project, a collaboration with Spanco Semiconductors, a leading metal casting and luminaire factory in Ahmedabad, focuses on creating indoor lighting solutions using materials like spun, extruded, and cast aluminium, along with thermoformed acrylic components. Drawing inspiration from nature and emotions, the designs aim to enhance indoor environments while meeting evolving customer needs.

“SPECTRA” underscores the significance of industrial involvement in achieving scalability, cost efficiency, quality assurance, and market penetration. Through this project, students gained firsthand experience with industry procedures, providing insights into mass production elements and industrial practices. The initiative exemplifies NID’s commitment to bridging the gap between academia and industry, offering students practical experience and valuable opportunities for growth.