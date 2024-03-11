NK Proteins appoints Priyam Patel as Managing Director, ushers in new era of leadership

BILKULOLINE

Ahmedabad, March 11: NK Proteins Private Limited, a leading edible and non-edible oil company and owner and marketer of a popular edible oil brand ‘Tirupati’, has appointed Priyam N. Patel as the Managing Director of the company. Priyam served as the Chief Operating Officer (CEO) of the company prior to his elevation to the post of the Managing Director of the company.

In his new role, the 34-year old dynamic leader from the promoter family will continue to spearhead NK Proteins Private Limited to newer heights under the able guidance of the company’s visionary Chairman and Managing Director . Nimish Patel, who co-founded NK Proteins Private Limited with his brother and Priyam’s father late Nilesh Patel in 1992 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Priyam brings with him a wealth of experience and a dynamic approach to business management. His journey at NK Proteins began at the age of 21, and since then, he has played a pivotal role in shaping the company’s growth trajectory. He holds a Masters in Marketing from the University of Westminster, London, complemented by development programmes from prestigious institutions such as the London Business School, ISB Hyderabad, Indian Institute of Management (IIM-A), and MICA, Ahmedabad. He completed his undergraduate studies in Corporate Management from Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies (SCMS), which laid a strong foundation for his career trajectory.

Welcoming the young leader to his new role, Nimish Patel, Chairman and Managing Director, NK Proteins Private Limited, said, “Priyam’s leadership embodies determination, foresight, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Priyam has played a pivotal role in steering NK Proteins towards becoming a trusted household brand known for its quality and reliability. His strategic insight and innovative strategies have not only bolstered the brand’s visibility in the market but also fuelled its continuous growth and prosperity”.

Talking about his new role in the company, Priyam Patel, said, “As we navigate the competitive landscape of edible and non-edible oil market, I believe that by focusing on delivering high-quality products and exceptional service to our customers, we can achieve sustainable growth and create long-term value for our customers and stakeholders. Together, we will embrace new opportunities and overcome challenges, solidifying our position as a leader in the industry. Backed by strong management and supported by highly motivated workforce, NK Proteins is poised to scale new heights and emerge as a new age, innovation-led edible oil company in future”.