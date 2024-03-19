CAIT YE’s Cricket Carnival culminates with a spectacular closing ceremony

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, March 19 : The third edition of the Confederation of All India Traders Young Entrepreneurs (CAIT YE) Cricket Carnival culminated on Saturday, marking the end of an exhilarating eight-day tournament.

With fourteen teams and over 250 players, including sixty women representing four teams, the carnival showcased the exceptional talent and sportsmanship of the young entrepreneurs.

The Cricket Carnival culminated on Saturday with a mesmerising closing ceremony witnessed by over 300 members. The highlight of the evening was a breathtaking 15-minute drone show by Flying Pixels, followed by a captivating firecracker display. All participating players were felicitated for their performances throughout the tournament.

Reflecting on the tournament’s success, CAIT YE President Jainam Shah, said, “The CAIT YE Cricket Carnival has once again proven to be a celebration of talent and entrepreneurial spirit. We are immensely proud of the talent and sportsmanship demonstrated by our members and thank everyone for their enthusiastic participation. We look forward to promoting continued growth and meaningful collaborations within the community of young entrepreneurs.”

The Cricket Carnival 2024 tournament witnessed significant enhancements, including the introduction of the Decision Review System (DRS) and Snickometer technology, elevating the experience for players and spectators alike.

The matches, spanning over twenty-five intense encounters, captivated audiences both on-ground and through live streaming platforms, garnering over 5,000 views. CAIT YE pioneered multi-dimensional live streaming, ensuring a dynamic viewing experience for cricket enthusiasts. The tournament also prioritised player well-being with comprehensive physiotherapy services. Multiple branding initiatives were executed across digital, physical, and outdoor platforms, amplifying the tournament’s reach and visibility across Ahmedabad.

Dazzling Dynamos Women team won the final match.

With a membership base of over 400, CAIT YE is committed to providing valuable opportunities for networking, business development, and personal growth for aspiring entrepreneurs.