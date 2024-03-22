Harsha Hinduja inspires environmental harmony through Bonsai

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, March 22: Harsha Hinduja, President of the India Friendship Bonsai Society (IFBS) and Trustee of the prestigious Hinduja Foundation, and wife of prominent business tycoon – Ashok Hinduja, and Urvashi Thacker, Vice President India Friendship Bonsai Society joined hands with Jamnabai Narsee School to ceremoniously inaugurate the highly anticipated Bonsai exhibition – “Bonsai Bonanza”, on March 22nd, 2024.

Through this event, Harsha Hinduja stressed the deep bond between humanity and mother nature, urging for holistic education to nurture environmental awareness. She emphasized the critical need for collective efforts to protect our planet’s ecosystems. Mrs. Hinduja advocated for embracing sustainability through the art of Bonsai and wise use of natural resources.

The event saw the presence of a multitude of esteemed guests, including the cinestar, Rakul Preet Singh Bhagnani, who was the chief guest, and Indian studio potter and craftsman, Padma B R Pandit. The members of the Hinduja family, Ashok Hinduja, Chairman – Hinduja Group of Companies (India), Prakash Hinduja, Chairman – Hinduja Group (Europe), Sanjay Hinduja, Chairman – Gulf Oil International and Shom Hinduja, President of Alternative Energy and Sustainability Initiatives, also graced the occasion.

Harsha Hinduja, reflecting on the event’s significance, expressed her gratitude, stating, “Enthusiasm, passion and dedication are the pillars of practicing the Bonsai art. I encourage all of you to take up this activity and see for yourself how your world changes and your hobby becomes your innate passion. Ikebana, Bonsai and Gardening are like the Triumvirate – 3 paths emerging from and converging on the same source “Mother Nature”. This Triumvirate has many inherent life lessons which open up to us with regular practice – Teamwork, Patience, Aspiration to give expression to the best in us, commitment to action, present moment awareness, reflection which brings clarity and in review which leads to growth. Connecting with Mother Nature helps us build an attitude of gratitude towards her. It is a beautiful spiritual practice that we all should inculcate especially in today’s times where mental health upkeep is as important as physical health.”

Rakul Preet Singh Bhagnani, brand ambassador of Telangana State Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao programme, and the event’s esteemed chief guest shared her appreciation for Bonsai art, remarking, “I am coming back to the school after so many years, it’s so nice to see the kids performing and with so much energy early morning. This cause is so beautiful and congratulations to all of you for completing two decades. It’s amazing that you have this event annually and there is so much to learn and ponder upon.”

Urvashi Thacker, Vice President India Friendship Bonsai Society, who started this initiative with the venue – Janmabai Narsee School, said “Bonsai and Ikebana are the twin green corridors of the cultural highway between India and Japan. The presence of Rakul Preet inspires youngsters to take them up as hobbies and build ecological sensitivity in them. I would like to thank and appreciate our President Mrs. Harsha Hinduja for promoting the art of Bonsai. She has always been encouraging and her dignity, simplicity and dedication is commendable. The Hinduja family has always stood with us for this noble cause.”

The India Friendship Bonsai Society, established in 2003, is one of the prominent Bonsai clubs in India. The society completed two decades in 2023, displaying its dedication to preserving the environment and nurturing plants. With Mrs. Harsha Hinduja as the President and gardening enthusiast, the society is sure to bring a unique and memorable experience to the attendees of the ‘Bonsai Bonanza’ event.