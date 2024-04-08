Air India and BIAL Partner to Develop Bengaluru as Premier Aviation Hub for Southern India

BILKULONILE

Gurugram, April 8: Air India and Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) have joined forces to elevate Bengaluru as a premier aviation hub for southern India. This collaboration aims to enhance air travel connectivity to and from India, focusing on international routes and passenger experience.

The agreement, a significant milestone in the Indian aviation sector, will see Air India, along with Tata Group airlines AIX and Vistara, working closely with BIAL over the next five years. The key objectives include bolstering the group’s presence at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (KIAB), with an expanded network and a dedicated domestic lounge for premium customers of Tata Group airlines.

As part of the initiative, Air India has also inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Government of Karnataka to establish a comprehensive Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility at BLR airport. This move underscores Air India’s commitment to Bengaluru and its plan to expand its global footprint from southern India.

Campbell Wilson, CEO & MD of Air India, highlighted the importance of airline-airport synergy for enhancing customer experience and operational efficiency. He expressed enthusiasm about strengthening the airline’s presence at BIAL, expanding air connectivity, and establishing a major MRO center, considering Bengaluru’s appeal as an origin, destination, and connecting hub.

Hari Marar, MD and CEO of BIAL, emphasized the airport’s commitment to becoming the primary international gateway for southern and central India. The collaboration with Air India aligns with the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s vision of developing Indian airports as hubs, aiming to capture a significant share of long-haul routes from BLR Airport over the next five years.