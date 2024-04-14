Active interventions of Poonamben Maadam in Parliament have immensely benefited people of Jamnagar, Dwarka

Ahmedabad, April 14: As curtains fell on 17th Lok Sabha, the statistics of the Lok Sabha Secretariat show that Jamnagar MP Poonamben Maadam was more active in the Parliament than an average Lok Sabha MP.

The attendance of Poonamben Maadam was 85% while the national average attendance was 79%. During the question hours, Poonamben asked 289 questions, 79 more than the national average. During the same term, Poonamben also introduced two private member’s bills, which were more than the national average (1.5) and Gujarat state average (0.8).

Poonamben’s unwavering commitment to the Parliamentary values and her constituents is evident in her performance in 17th Lok Sabha, she clocked more than 90% attendance in 8/15 sessions in 17th Lok Sabha. Issues and problems of Jamnagar and Devbhumi Dwarka districts, that fall under her constituency, remained at the top of her priority as she raised questions ranging from PM-Kisan Credit Card Scheme to LPG facility and vacancy in Gujarat Maritime Board to doubling of railway lines. Similarly, she also raised questions about handloom haat, welfare schemes for orphan children and senior citizens, reservation in job for SCs, use of local language in High Court, hostels for working women, starting food parks in Jamnagar among others.

Poonamben wholeheartedly participated in discussions on all budgets tabled by Modi 2.0 government and appreciated the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India developed by 2047 through inclusive development of all. She also pressed for adequate compensation to farmers who suffered loss of crops due to heavy rains in Jamnagar constituency, emphasised on how Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda is not only important for Jamnagar or Gujarat but for the entire country. With the Institute of Teaching and Research getting the status of Institute of National Importance in 2020, she has played a key role in carrying forward the legacy of ayurvedic research in Jamnagar. In another discussion she also explained how recycling of ships will not only boost India’s economy but also generate local employment.

Poonamben also tabled Code on Social Security (Amendment) Bill with a vision to secure the medical expenses of women. And, in 2023 she introduced Wind Turbine and Solar Energy Waste (Handling, Disposing and Recycling) Bill to ensure that waste generated by wind turbine and solar energy devices are handled and disposed as per proper norms and responsibilities and duties of manufacturers, recyclers and consumers are fixed.

Through various interventions and legislative activities of Poonamben in the Parliament, the people of Jamnagar and Devbhumi Dwarka districts have immensely benefited.