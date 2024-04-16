SVPI Airport to Observe National Fire Safety Week
Ahmedabad, April 16: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPI) will observe National Fire Safety Week in remembrance of firefighters who lost their lives during the Victoria Harbor fire incident on April 14, 1944. The week will be held from April 15th to April 20th at the airport. Various training and awareness sessions are planned for different stakeholder groups in areas like the airside apron, ATC, cargo terminal, passenger terminals, airport police station, airport school, CISF quarters, etc. These sessions will cover basic firefighting skills and include a quiz with spot prizes.
Raising Awareness and Building Resilience
The SVPI Airport’s Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) Team, responsible for planning these activities, will also hold engaging events for passengers throughout the week. The core objective of these week-long activities is to educate stakeholders, staff, and passengers on basic fire safety measures and self-protection during fire emergencies. Aligning with this year’s theme, “Ensuring Fire Safety to Contribute Towards Nation Building,” several audits and workshops will be conducted for different departments.
Beyond Prevention: Building a Fire-Safe Future
This year’s theme and week-long activities extend beyond just preventive measures. They aim to contribute to the nation’s stability and economic growth by focusing on creating a fire-resistant environment that fosters long-term progress.
Key Highlights of National Fire Safety Week at SVPI Airport
- Opening Ceremony: A formal event to kick off Fire Safety Week, including a memorial service to honor firefighters who have died in the line of duty. A two-minute silence will be observed to honor their sacrifice.
- Fire Safety Workshops: Interactive sessions led by fire safety experts will cover various topics such as fire prevention at home and in the workplace, emergency evacuation plans, and the proper use of fire extinguishers.
- Fire Drill Demonstrations: Organized demonstrations showcasing proper fire safety procedures during fire drills.
- Firefighter Experience Day (for Airport Staff): This event offers airport staff the opportunity to experience a day in the life of a firefighter, including wearing gear, using firefighting equipment, and participating in simulated rescue operations at the ARFF station.
- Open Fire Safety Quiz Competition: Teams of fire service personnel will organize open quiz competitions for all airport staff and passengers at various locations throughout Fire Safety Week.
- Fire Equipment Exhibitions: The latest firefighting equipment and technology, including fire trucks, mobile command posts, and advanced fire rescue equipment, will be displayed near the First Aid Centre for airport stakeholders to view.