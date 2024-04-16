Reliance Safeguards Lions: Constructs Parapets Around 1534 Open Wells in Gir Protected Area

RIL Under Parimal Nathwani’s Leadership Collaborates Closely with Gujarat Forest Dept for Wildlife Protection and Conservation

Ahmedabad, April 16: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), in association with the Forest Department of Government of Gujarat, has completed construction of parapets around 1534 open wells in Gir Protected Area. This initiative aims at safeguarding the animals of the wilderness, particularly the Asiatic Lion, the pride of Gujarat and India from injuries and death.

RIL had entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Forest Department of Government of Gujarat in June 2021 for construction of parapet walls around open wells in Gir Protected Area. Under the leadership and guidance of wildlife lover and Director of Corporate Affairs at RIL, Parimal Nathwani, Reliance has constructed parapet wall around 638 open wells in Savarkundla and Tulsishyam of Gir East Region and 896 parapet walls in Maliya, Talala and Kodinar of Gir West Region.

Wildlife enthusiast and passionate about Gir Lions, Parimal Nathwani, said, “We are closely working with the forest department of Government of Gujarat for protection of wildlife in Gir, especially Asiatic Lion, as we are committed to the conservation of wildlife. This initiative of ours will play a major role in saving Asiatic Lions and other wild animals who lose life or get serious injuries by falling into open wells in and around Gir Protected Area.”

There has been a significant increase in number of wells in Gir. But sadly, there are no parapets around these wells, due to which Asiatic Lions often fall in the wells and suffer from injuries while chasing their prey.

In the past too, under the leadership of Nathwani, Reliance in association with the Forest Department of Government had undertaken a similar initiative and had built parapets around 1294 wells in Gir Protected Area. Parimal Nathwani, also a Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) has been vocal about the issues related to the protection and conservation of the Asiatic Lion in and outside the Parliament house.