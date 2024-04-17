BMT Insupreneur: Empowering Women and Youth in Startup Community

‘BMT Insupreneur’ targets 500 Startup Success Stories by 2026

Ahmedabad, April 17 : In a significant development for women entrepreneurs and youth empowerment, BMT Insupreneur was launched today in Ahmedabad. The institute aims to build and curate a startup community with 500 success stories by the year 2026.

The announcement was made on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, with a group of experienced communication professionals and industry experts coming together to establish the institute. Bhargav Thakkar, a seasoned insurance industry expert with over 18 years of experience and known as “Insurance Ka Dr.” in industry circles, along with Kinjal Thakkar, another industry professional, are at the helm of this visionary institute.

Speaking about the launch, Bhargav Thakkar stated, “BMT Insupreneur aims to address the concerns and challenges faced by women entrepreneurs and the youth, empowering them through knowledge and skill enhancement.”

The institute will benefit from the mentoring support of Ankit Joshipura, Founder Member and Managing Director of Metamorphosis Institute of Transformation, and Malhar B Bhatt, a freelance consultant and coach on topics of safety, health, and environment management. Tushar Mehta, a versatile customer service professional, will also provide valuable inputs to drive this campaign.

Ruzan Khambatta, a renowned social entrepreneur and Chief Guest at the launch, emphasized the need for innovation and experimentation in building a strong and passionate nation. She stated, “BMT Insupreneur’s focus on innovation and experimentation aligns with the broader goal of empowering communities from the grassroots level. The Institute’s commitment to empowering women and youth through financial awareness and career opportunities is commendable and much needed in today’s world”.

BMT Insupreneur aims to empower women in financial awareness and planning, career opportunities, youth development, mentoring, and guidance for career enhancement as entrepreneurs. The institute will also create awareness in society, corporates, and universities related to insurance, wealth management, pharma, EHS, and corporate for women and youth.