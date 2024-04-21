A taste of summer !

BILKULONLINE

New Delhi, April 21: Caara, renowned for its commitment to creating delectable cuisine and unforgettable dining experiences, announced a New Seasonal Menu, available in all outlets and for home delivery as well.

The restaurant understands that great food begins with exceptional produce, that’s why it takes pride in sourcing locally from their chemical-free farms. They support local artisans and carefully select the finest ingredients from around the globe to create memorable meals every season. Their dedication to quality ensures that every dish is a celebration of flavour and freshness.

This Summer, the restaurant invites you to indulge in a delicious array of dishes that showcase the best of local and international flavours. From the Mini Herb Sourdough Pizzetta, topped with fresh mozzarella to the refreshing Summer Mango Avocado Arugula & FarmLove Herb Salad, every bite is a burst of summer goodness.

The menu also offers the Alice Trio Beans on a French Baguette Toast, a perfect blend of textures and flavours. The Pesto Alla Genovese Rigatoni with Black Pearl Garlic is a pasta dish that will transport your taste buds to Italy enhanced by the wholesome goodness of black pearl garlic. For a refreshing option, the Chilled Gazpacho Soup is a perfect choice to start a meal on a hot summer day. The Seasonal Rainbow Carrot Slaw with Tahini Dressing offers a vibrant and healthy side dish, while the Gorgeous Himalayan Sautéed Asparagus adds a touch of elegance to any meal. Complete the meal on a sweet note with a Seasonal Fresh Mango Tart, a delightful treat that captures the essence of the summer.

Outlets:

CAARA AT OGAAN, MALCHA MARG – 3&4, Malcha Marg, Block C, Market, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi.

CAARA AT OGAAN, THE DHAN MILL – No 40, The Dhan Mill, 100 feet road, Chattarpur, New delhi.

CAARA AT PURE HOME LIVING, KHAN MARKET – Shop no. 34, 2nd Floor Khan Market, Rabindra Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110003

THE SANGEET SHYAMALA CAFETERIA by CAARA – No 40, The Dhan Mill, 100 feet road, Chattarpur, New Delhi.

CAARA Cafe – The Tin Whistle – 17, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, British Council, Connaught Place, New Delhi.