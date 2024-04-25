IIT Gandhinagar sees 161% increase in CSR Support

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, April 25: In a notable development for education, research, and community development, the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) has experienced a significant 161% rise in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding in FY 2023-24 compared to FY 2022-23.

This substantial increase reflects the growing acknowledgment of IITGN’s dedication to excellence in education, research, and societal impact. With generous contributions from corporate donors, IITGN continues to broaden its reach and enhance its programs aimed at promoting innovation, entrepreneurship, and social responsibility.

Expressing gratitude to the Institute’s industry partners, Prof. Rajat Moona, Director of IITGN, said, “We are immensely grateful for the overwhelming support from our corporate partners. Their commitment to investing in education and community development is crucial in advancing our mission of excellence.”

The augmented CSR funding has enabled IITGN to fortify its scholarship programs for students, expand its community outreach initiatives, and launch research projects in areas like smart agriculture, fire safety, and geosynthetics, among others. Through collaboration with industry leaders, IITGN seeks to leverage its expertise and resources to tackle pressing societal challenges and contribute to the nation’s development objectives.

Previously, the Institute has delved into various research domains through Industry CSR projects, covering a wide range of topics. These projects have involved tasks such as synthesizing photosensitizer molecules for retinal cancer treatment, identifying sources of corrosion in carbon steel pipes, and proposing effective mitigation strategies. Additionally, researchers have explored advancements in fire alarm and detection systems, along with related codes and standards. Through these CSR initiatives, IITGN researchers have developed innovative solutions to address societal challenges, significantly contributing to advancements in fields such as healthcare, infrastructure, environmental sustainability, and social welfare. Moreover, CSR support has enabled IITGN to implement educational assistance and other welfare measures for its employees, as well as introduce interventions related to health and hygiene in neighboring villages.

“We believe that CSR support is a potent catalyst for social change, and we are proud to collaborate with a variety of corporate partners in their endeavors to empower future generations and drive positive transformation in society through their CSR support,” said Prof. Pratik Mutha, Dean of Institutional Advancement at IITGN.

The upsurge in CSR funding highlights the growing synergy between academia, industry, and the community in propelling sustainable development and inclusive growth. Through strategic partnerships and collaborative initiatives, IITGN is poised to make a lasting impact on society and create a brighter future for generations to come.