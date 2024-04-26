The Kaghazi Pairahan Exhibition: A Celebration of Photography as a Form of Resistance

Kaghazi Pairahan: Capturing the Essence of Resistance Through Photography

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, April 26: Art has always been a powerful medium for expressing dissent, resistance, and social justice. The Kaghazi Pairahan Exhibition, curated by Akshay Mahajan and Devadeep Gupta, is a testament to this fact. Held at Arthshila Ahmedabad, this exhibition is not just a display of photographs; it is a thought-provoking reading room that delves into the depths of societal issues and challenges the status quo.

Curatorial Brilliance

The brilliance of Akshay Mahajan and Devadeep Gupta shines through in the curation of this exhibition. They have carefully selected photographs that not only capture the eye but also stimulate the mind. The exhibition is a journey through themes of dissent, resistance, and social justice, inviting viewers to reflect on the world around them.

Power of Photography

Photography is a powerful medium for storytelling, and this exhibition demonstrates just that. The photographs on display challenge dominant power structures and spark conversations about change. They serve as a reminder that a single image has the power to instigate change and challenge the way we see the world.

Celebrating Experimentation

One of the most striking aspects of the Kaghazi Pairahan Exhibition is its celebration of experimentation in photography and print. The artists featured in the exhibition have pushed the boundaries of traditional photography, using innovative techniques to convey their message. This experimentation urges viewers to think about how images shape our understanding of the human experience.

Devadeep Gupta: A Critical Examination of Regional Ecological Uncertainties

Devadeep Gupta, an artist and filmmaker from Assam, is one of the highlights of the exhibition. His work critically examines regional ecological uncertainties and institutionalized histories. Through his art, he sheds light on pressing environmental issues and urges viewers to reflect on the impact of human actions on the natural world.

Akshay Mahajan: Engaging with Visual Arts through Various Mediums

Akshay Mahajan is another artist featured in the exhibition who showcases his diverse talents. Apart from photography, Mahajan engages with visual arts through writing, teaching, and curation. His work reflects a deep engagement with social issues, advocating for change through his artistic endeavors.

In conclusion, the Kaghazi Pairahan Exhibition is more than just a display of photographs; it is a vibrant hub for artistic expression. It celebrates the power of photography as a form of resistance and invites viewers to engage with pressing societal issues. Through the curation of Akshay Mahajan and Devadeep Gupta, this exhibition is a must-visit for anyone interested in the intersection of art and activism.

Arthshila , a Vibrant Hub for Artistic Expression

Immersive Experiences: Arthshila offers a range of immersive experiences, including performances, seminars, conferences, workshops, exhibitions, and interactions.

Inspiring Curiosity: With its focus on inspiring curious minds, Arthshila provides a platform for artists and art enthusiasts to come together and explore diverse artistic expressions.

Experience the power of photography and art as a form of Resistance at Arthshila

Date and Time: The exhibition runs until May 5th, 2024, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, 2-G, Opposite Ahmedabad Management Association, Panjrapol, Ambawadi – 380015.

Presented by: Editions JOJO

Curated by: Akshay Mahajan & Devadeep Gupta

Arthshila: Fostering Creativity across Multiple Art Forms

Arthshila, an initiative of Takshila Educational Society, is a vibrant platform dedicated to promoting artistic expression and creative exploration. With spaces in Ahmedabad, Santiniketan, Patna, and New Delhi, Arthshila offers a diverse range of artistic experiences, including architecture, cinema, design, literature, performing arts, and visual arts.

Arthshila invites you to explore the world of photography, dissent, and social justice at the Kaghazi Pairahan Exhibition. Join us as we celebrate the power of art to inspire change and transform society.

Mansi Patel is the centre co-ordinator of Arthshila, Ahmedabad while Maanasi Hattangdi and Ruturaj Parikh are the curators.

Step into a world where art meets activism at Arthshila’s Kaghazi Pairahan Exhibition. Immerse yourself in the power of photography to challenge norms and inspire change. Join in to celebrate creativity, dissent, and social justice. Visit Arthshila and experience the transformative impact of art today!