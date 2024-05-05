Siyaram Foundation hosts Mass Wedding for 51 Couples, Promoting Unity and Financial Relief

Unity in Diversity: Siyaram Foundation’s Mass Wedding Celebrates Love Across Communities

BILKULONLINE

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, May 5: Siyaram Foundation Ahmedabad recently organized a heartwarming mass wedding ceremony where 51 couples from different castes and communities tied the nuptial knot. The event, held in Valasan in Anand district, was a display of unity and support for the underprivileged.

The entire ceremony, including all expenses, was generously sponsored by Siyaram Foundation. Deepali Inamdar and Vishal Inamdar, founders of the foundation, orchestrated the event, ensuring a memorable and joyous occasion for the couples.

Deepali Inamdar, known for her extensive social work, expressed that the event aimed to promote equality and provide financial relief to families unable to afford traditional marriage expenses. The ceremony was graced by the presence of notable personalities such as celebrated Gujarati artists Kirtidan Gadhvi, Hakhabha Gadhvi, Jignesh Barot, as well as Anand district’s Superintendent of Police, Gaurav Vasani.

Additionally, saints from the Shri Vadtal Swaminarayan Temple blessed the 51 couples, adding a spiritual dimension to the event. As a gesture of goodwill, the organizers gifted 75 essential items to each couple, including Mangalsutras, bracelets, beds, cupboards, and other necessities to help them start their new lives together.

The initiative by Siyaram Foundation reflects a noble effort to alleviate the financial burden associated with weddings, particularly for economically disadvantaged families. By promoting mass marriages, the foundation hopes to contribute positively to society and encourage a shift away from extravagant wedding practices.

Deepali Inamdar’s Social Mission: Empowering Anand’s Small Pockets for Lasting Change :

Young, educated, and humble social activist Deepali Inamdar, along with her businessman husband Vishal Inamdar, has embarked on a mission to uplift the marginalized people in their hometown of Anand and surrounding villages. Their recent initiative, a mass marriage program, was just the beginning of their efforts.

Deepali, deeply moved by the struggles of the underprivileged, has made it her mission to improve the lives of young women and girls in these areas. Teaming up with her friend Dr. Meghna Joshi, they are identifying and addressing various issues faced by the community.

In a statement to BilkulOnline, Deepali expressed her top priority, saying, “To bring improvement into the lives of the young women and girls of these small places is my top priority. Rural women are concentrated in low-skilled, low- productivity, and low or unpaid jobs with long working hours, poor working conditions and limited social protection. In the near future, we want to address the use of sanitary pads and overall women’s plight in these areas who clearly find themselves at the receiving end when it comes to facing the wrath of poverty, ignorance, and injustice.”