L&T EduTech rolls out industry-integrated MTech programmes in advanced IT domains

Partners with leading higher education institutes

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, May 06: Starting with the academic year 2024-25, L&T EduTech is rolling out industry-integrated MTech programmes in advanced IT domains such as Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Cybersecurity in partnership with leading higher education institutes of India.

Developed in knowledge partnership with LTIMindtree, these postgraduate programmes seek to bridge the gap between the academia and the industry by preparing the students with specialised practical training and exposure to industry dynamics. They provide an added opportunity to the students to spend their second year in an LTIMindtree campus for real-world exposure.

Commenting on this, Sanjai Ranganathan, Chief Executive – L&T EduTech, said: “By leveraging the collective strengths of our Group Companies, we seek to empower students with cutting-edge skills and equip them for rewarding careers in emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Data Science.”

L&T EduTech has so far inked Memorandum of Understandings with two prominent institutions – VIT University and Rajalakshmi Engineering College, Chennai – for offering these programmes.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the collaboration, VIT Chancellor Dr G Viswanathan, said: “We strongly believe that this partnership will be beneficial for both the organisations and the country, for, higher education is India’s key to competing with the developed nations and to increase the country’s per capita income.”

Abhay Meganathan, Vice Chairman – Rajalakshmi Institutions, said: “With this partnership, we will launch an MTech Programme in Data Science to help students gain skills and prepare them for the professional world.”

Going forward, L&T EduTech has plans to broaden its partnerships with more leading institutions in India and rollout integrated undergraduate programmes too, focusing on sophisticated IT disciplines for engineering students.