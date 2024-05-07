Soha Ali Khan Endorses Tata Simply Better’s Cold-Pressed Oils in New Campaign

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, May 7: Tata Consumer Products Limited’s (TCPL) plant-based brand, Tata Simply Better has launched an engaging digital campaign to introduce its new range of 100% pure and unrefined cold pressed oils. The brand has roped in actress-author Soha Ali Khan, who talks about the four variants of the cold pressed oils – Virgin Cold Pressed Coconut Oil, Cold Pressed Groundnut Oil, Cold Pressed Mustard Oil and Cold Pressed Sesame (Gingelly) Oil in the digital film. She also advocates for its premium quality and benefits of integrating them in everyday culinary practices, declaring them ‘Soha’s simply better choice’.

The digital campaign film also enlightens consumers on the significant desired characteristics of the pure cold pressed oils. It showcases the nutritional value and genuine taste inherent in the brand’s four variants cold pressed oils. Unlike oils extracted using traditional methods, these cold-pressed oils are extracted with minimal heat, preserving the oil’s natural flavours, aromatic richness and nutritional qualities, making it suitable for everyday living.

Soha Ali Khan brings authenticity to the campaign as an achiever, health and fitness enthusiast as well as a mother. In the film, she can be seen asking the audience some pertinent questions on the oils they use while cooking. “Kya aapka tel refined hai? Ya unrefined? Aur kabhi aapne socha iss refinement process mein hota kya hai?” she inquires, prompting viewers to consider the refinement process and its implications. She emphasises the importance of conducting research to make informed choices in culinary lifestyle. “Par aap sirf meri mat suniye, khud research karke dekh lijiye,” she encourages, concurring, “Phir aap khud hi try karenge Tata Simply Better Cold Pressed Oils – the simply better choice! Her endorsement reinforces the brand’s message of empowering consumers to make informed and well-thought out choices.