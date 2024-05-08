CarDekho Group introduces TractorsDekho for farming community

New Delhi, May 8 : Autotech company CarDekho on Wednesday launched a new online platform called TractorsDekho, that will serve the needs of the farming community by providing resources tailored specifically to tractors.

With this move, CarDekho Group has forayed into the commercial and agricultural vehicle division. The new platform will help farmers simplify the complex decision-making process regarding farm equipment. “Recognising the critical role tractors play for farmers and their struggle with limited information, we are now intervening to simplify their research for a tractor by identifying the right choice for them,” said Mayank Jain, CEO, New Auto, CarDekho Group.

The platform’s network connects buyers, sellers, dealers, and service centers, simplifying the tractor research. “As a comprehensive hub, TractorsDekho provides detailed information, expert advice, and insights about the tractor industry,” said the company. Founded in 2008, CarDekho Group has around 60 million monthly active users (MAUs). At a $1.2 billion valuation, the company operates in insurtech (InsuranceDekho), fintech (Rupyy), shared mobility space (Revv) and others. It is backed by investors like Peak XV (Sequoia), Hillhouse Capital, CapitalG, Ratan Tata Trust, Leapfrog (ESG-focused investment fund), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank, among others.