Fortune Launches Fortune Pehli Dhaar: 100% First-Pressed Mustard Oil

Ahmedabad, May 10: Adani Wilmar Limited (AWL), one of the largest Food and FMCG companies and a leading edible oil player in India, has announced the launch of Fortune Pehli Dhaar First-Pressed Mustard Oil. This launch will elevate the mustard oil category and offer a premium product which will cater to an audience that appreciates exceptional taste, purity, and tradition.

The launch of the brand’s first-pressed mustard oil takes consumers back to the original essence of the product, which has been extracted from the finest mustard seeds sourced from Rajasthan, using the traditional wooden kolhu technique. The gentle pressing process retains and preserves the oil’s natural essentials, resulting in an unparalleled richness in every single drop and consumers can experience an explosion of mustard aroma, a deep, natural colour, and a taste that elevates the cooking to new heights.

Fortune Pehli Dhaar First-Pressed Oil deeply resonates with Fortune’s core brand values of nurturing traditions and embodying the spirit of India. Through this product, which is made using the age-old process, the company wants to also emphasise the significance of purity and authenticity, thereby enhancing the culinary experience of its consumers.

Welcoming the addition of a new product to the portfolio, Vineeth Viswambharan, Associate Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Adani Wilmar said, “We are thrilled to introduce Fortune Pehli Dhaar First-Pressed Mustard Oil, a product that redefines the mustard oil experience for Indian consumers. In today’s era of high-speed mass manufacturing, our product stands in complete contrast, offering a cooking oil made using a slow and traditional process that preserves its great taste, rich aroma.”

Fortune Pehli Dhaar caters to the discerning palates of our valued customers, offering an unparalleled return to authentic flavour. A comprehensive marketing campaign has been planned for Fortune Pehli Dhaar First-Pressed Mustard Oil, which will leverage print and digital channels. The product will be made available in convenient 1L PET bottles and pouches across various sales channels such as general trade, modern format stores, and e-commerce across Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.