IM Happiness Event ‘Hum Sab Ek’ in Ahmedabad Raises Awareness on Mental Well-being and Cognitive Fitness

2024 HIRA Awards: Celebrating Leaders in Education, Culture, and Community Services

The event highlighted the importance of mental well-being and cognitive fitness, with IM Happiness working to increase the happiness index of India

Chef Ranveer Brar emphasized the significance of one’s state of mind for happiness, noting that Gen Z understands their role towards society and the environment

Ahmedabad, May 14: Aishwarya Jain, an award-winning young entrepreneur and founder of IM Happiness, recently organized the “Hum Sab Ek” event at the Renaissance Hotel in Ahmedabad. IM Happiness is a cognitive fitness.

2024 HIRA Awards celebrated leaders in various fields like Education, Culture, Women Empowerment, and Community Services. Notable recipients included Mallika Sarabhai, Jigardan Gadhvi, Falguni Oza Vasavada, Sanjay Ozha, Rajendra Kataria, and Manoj Jain. Happiness Index recognition Awards (HIRA) – 2024 celebrate leaders in education, culture, and community services. IM Happiness event addressed critical issues like addiction, domestic violence, and overall health, targeting diverse groups including sex workers, men, women, and rural populations.

The event, attended by a diverse group including sex workers, men, women, and rural populations, focused on addressing issues such as addiction, domestic violence, and overall health. IM Happiness has partnered with prestigious institutions like Harvard Medical School, UNICEF, Bill Gates Foundation, and YourStory.

The “Hum Sab Ek” event, held in collaboration with the Chiripal Group, Renaissance Hotel, JG University, and Amberline Group, featured the Hum Sub Ek Campaign, which included the Happiness Dinner and Hira Awards presented by Chef Ranveer Brar.

Speaking about the event, Aishwarya Jain said, “IM Happiness is a research and think tank lab on happiness and cognitive fitness on a mission to increase the happiness index of India. We have affected the lives of more than 20,000 children, parents, caregivers, and teachers in their mental well-being. Your support will be instrumental in uplifting the happiness index of India.”

Chef Ranveer Brar, known for his passion for food and culinary expertise, expressed his views on happiness, stating, “It is one’s state of mind. There is more to learn from Gen Z than teach them. They understand their role towards society and the environment.”

IM Happiness is a global endeavor working to increase the happiness index and create awareness of cognitive fitness, aligning with the United Nations goals for good health and well-being.