Jio Introduces New Postpaid Plan with OTT Bundle for Streaming Enthusiasts

Ahmedabad, May 14: Jio has launched an enticing postpaid plan bundled with OTT services, catering to the needs of streaming enthusiasts. Priced at ₹888 per month, the plan is available for JioFiber and Jio AirFiber customers.

In response to the escalating demand for seamless streaming and unlimited content, Jio’s new plan offers subscribers unlimited data at speeds of 30 Mbps. Subscribers also gain exclusive access to over 15 leading OTT apps, including popular platforms like Netflix’s basic plan, Amazon Prime, and JioCinema Premium. This comprehensive offering integrates unlimited entertainment seamlessly with the base speed plan, ensuring a complete digital experience for users.

Whether it’s a new subscriber looking to dive into the world of unlimited entertainment or an existing user on a 10 Mbps or 30 Mbps plan, the ₹888 postpaid plan is tailored to meet everyone’s streaming needs. Existing users, including those on prepaid plans, can seamlessly upgrade to the new postpaid plan and unlock access to a plethora of premium OTT content.

Furthermore, the recently announced Jio IPL Dhan Dhana Dhan offer is also applicable to this plan. Eligible subscribers can receive a 50-day discount credit voucher on their Jio home broadband connection, whether JioFiber or AirFiber. The Jio DDD offer, available until 31st May 2024, is specially crafted for the ongoing T20 season and ensures uninterrupted digital experiences throughout the cricketing extravaganza.