IFSCA and NSE IX Host Summit to Shape Future of Indian Startups Through Direct Equity Listing

Ahmedabad, May 15: The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) and NSE International Exchange (NSE IX) in association with 3one4 Capital, and Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) organized a ground breaking conference on May 10, 2024 in Bengaluru, focused on Direct Equity Listing for Indian Startups in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT IFSC).

This event aligns with the objective of the Government of India to reshape the Indian capital market landscape and offers Indian companies, especially startups and those in the sunrise and technology sectors, an alternative avenue to access global capital through direct equity listing in GIFT IFSC.

The event, held in the vibrant startup hub of India, Bengaluru, brought together over 80 participants including, startups from various sectors, entrepreneurs, and venture capital funds. Participants were provided with invaluable insights on leveraging the IFSC ecosystem to expand their vision on a global scale and unlock growth opportunities.

Key highlights of the conference included in-depth discussions and presentations from IFSCA and NSE IX, shedding light on the benefits of direct listing schemes with greater ease and efficiency in GIFT IFSC. Both the regulator and exchange representatives emphasized how these initiatives will empower startups to scale up at a global stage and tap into scalable opportunities.

The conference received overwhelming participation and positive feedback from attendees, signaling a strong appetite for exploring GIFT IFSC ecosystem for growth and expansion among Indian startups.