Delhi Police file FIR in Swati Maliwal ‘assault’ case, name CM Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar

New Delhi, May 16 : After recording the statement of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, Delhi Police on Thursday lodged an FIR in connection with the alleged assault on her at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence on Monday.

The FIR has been filed under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) of the IPC. As per sources, the FIR mentions the name of CM Kejriwal’s Private Secretary Bibhav Kumar, who allegedly assaulted Maliwal, the former chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW). Sources told us that Maliwal has claimed that Bibhav Kumar repeatedly slapped her and also delivered punches to her abdomen. “She further said that CM Kejriwal was inside the residence during the assault and was fully aware of the incident,” the sources said.

Maliwal will possibly undergo a medical examination on Friday. Simultaneously, Bibhav Kumar has been summoned by the National Commission for Women (NCW) to appear before it in person at 11 a.m. on Friday. Earlier on Thursday, a Special Cell team of Delhi Police recorded the statement of Maliwal.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), Pramod Kumar Kushwaha, along with other officers reached Maliwal’s house on Thursday afternoon and spent around four-and-a-half hours there, police sources said. Later, Maliwal also took to X and said that she gave her statement to Delhi Police in connection with the alleged assault on her at Chief Minister Kejriwal’s official residence on Monday.

“What happened to me was very bad. I have given my statement to the police on the incident that happened to me. I hope that appropriate action will be taken. The last few days have been very difficult for me. I thank those who prayed for me. Those who tried to do character assassination, may God keep them happy too,” Maliwal, the former chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), wrote in a post on X. “An important election is going on in the country, Swati Maliwal is not important, the issues of the country are important. There is a special request for BJP people — do not politicise this incident,” she added.

On Monday, DCP (North) Manoj Kumar Meena said that a PCR call was received at 9:34 a.m. at the Civil Lines police station, wherein the caller claimed that she was assaulted at CM Kejriwal’s official residence. The PCR call record said “the woman is saying that she is at the CM’s house and has been assaulted by CM’s PS Bibhav Kumar”. –IANS ssh/arm