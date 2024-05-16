New Diploma in Architecture Course to Begin at Veer Narmad Dakshin Gujarat University

BILKULONLINE

Surat, May 16: In a significant development, the Department of Architecture, Interior Design, and Fine Arts at Veer Narmad Dakshin Gujarat University (VNDGU) is set to introduce a Diploma in Architecture course. This initiative comes in response to the high demand from students in South Gujarat seeking to pursue a career in architecture immediately after completing their class 10 examinations.

The course, suggested by the Acting Chancellor of VNDGU, Dr. Kishore Singh N. Chavda, will cater to students aspiring to enter the field of architecture at an earlier stage of their academic journey. This diploma program is the first of its kind in South Gujarat, offered by a public university and providing a co-educational study environment.

The Diploma in Architecture course will commence in the academic year 2024-25, offering a total of 40 seats. Admission will be granted on a first come, first served basis, emphasizing the importance of early application. Prospective students are encouraged to contact the Department of Architecture at VNDGU for further details regarding admission procedures and course structure. This initiative is expected to provide a valuable opportunity for aspiring architects in the region to begin their professional journey at an earlier stage of their academic careers.