Prime Fresh Limited: Revolutionizing India’s Fresh Produce Supply Chain

Jinen Ghelani Managing Director & CFO : As the Pioneer in Fresh Produce Supply Chain our effort has been towards Innovating Fresh Produce Management for a Sustainable Future

Ahmedabad, May 18: Prime Fresh Limited (PFL), established in 2007 by first-generation entrepreneurs, is a leading company in fresh fruits and vegetables (F&V) post-harvest management. Headquartered in Ahmedabad and listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange, PFL provides third-party logistics (3PL) solutions and warehousing services, collaborating with major national retailers.

PFL operates across 85 districts in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Kashmir and Himachal. The company supports a network of 1,10,000+ farmers, 85+ agricultural markets, and 2,400+ trade partners. It employs over 50,000 people directly and indirectly.

With extensive experience in sourcing, sorting, grading, packing, and delivering fresh produce, Prime Fresh serves sectors such as exports, wholesale, retail, corporate supply, and food processing. PFL also exports to six countries and maintains affiliations with 30+ large corporate B2B buyers.

Jinen Ghelani Managing Director & CFO, with a rich experience of 28 years in fruits and Vegetable supply chain, 3PL solutions, retail and FMCG industries in India is leading the team of PFL.

Attributing the success of the company Jinen said “Prime Fresh’s efficient logistics planning and technology-based market intelligence models have enhanced shelf life, reduced wastage, and improved distribution efficiency”.

Key Facts about PFL:

Founded: 2007

Headquarters: Ahmedabad

Operations: 85 districts across 5 states

Farmers Network: 1,10,000+

Employees: 50,000+

Collection Centers: 14

Distribution Centers: 6

Corporate Clients: Reliance, Tata, Birla, Waghbakri Tea, Intas Pharmaceuticals, Swiggy Instamart, Big Basket, Blinkit, Zomato, Zepto, Amazon, Country Delight

PFL’s commitment to quality and sustainability has positioned it as a leader in the F&V supply chain, driving growth and efficiency in the agricultural value chain.

Hiren Ghelani, the whole-time director of the PFL has a long experience in the related industries. He states that “Our core strength lies in business analytics, networking, resource allocation and fund management”.

Hiren is busy expanding the business horizons within and outside India.

Neha Ghelani is company’s whole time director. She takes full care of its administration and accounts division.

Rajesh Patel, CEO of Prime Fresh Limited: “Our commitment to sustainability and quality has driven our growth and helped us earn the trust of farmers and businesses across India.”

Anita Desai, Head of Operations: “We have built a robust network that ensures efficient distribution and minimal wastage, which is crucial in the fresh produce industry.”

Vikram Shah, Chief Logistics Officer: “Our advanced logistics planning and technology-based models have significantly improved the shelf life of fresh produce, benefiting both farmers and consumers.”