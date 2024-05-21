IIT Gandhinagar and City University of London Sign MoU for Academic and Research Collaborations

BILKULONLINE

Gandhinagar, May 21: The Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) and City, University of London entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on May 20, 2024, to foster academic and research collaborations between the two Institutions.

This agreement will facilitate the development of dual degree MSc programmes in Cyber Security, and Financial Technology and Systems. Furthermore, the MoU outlines plans to explore opportunities for staff and student exchanges and both institutions are committed to fostering collaborative research efforts.

The MoU was signed by Prof Elisabeth Hill, Deputy President and Provost, City, University of London and Prof Rajat Moona, Director, IITGN at City, University of London.

Sharing his thoughts on the new partnership, Prof Rajat Moona, Director, IITGN, stated, “We are delighted to collaborate with City, University of London. This MoU represents a significant step towards enhancing our international engagement and academic offerings. The collaboration will provide our students and faculty with invaluable opportunities to learn and grow in a global context.”

The signing of this MoU underscores IITGN’s dedication to fostering international partnerships that enhance educational and research opportunities for its students, faculty, and staff.