Mahindra launches new variant for ‘XUV700’ starting at Rs 16.89 lakh

New Delhi, May 22: Leading SUV manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra on Wednesday launched a new variant for the XUV700 — AX5 Select (AX5 S), starting at Rs 16.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The new AX5 Select variant comes with various features, including a Skyroof, Dual 26.03cm HD Superscreen, Push-Button Start/Stop, and a roomy 7-seater configuration.

“These features, typically associated with higher-end models, make the AX5 Select an excellent choice for customers looking for luxury at a more affordable price point,” the company said. In addition, the new car comes with in-built navigation with native maps, personalised greeting and safety alerts, Amazon Alexa built-in, wireless Android Auto, six speakers with sound staging, and speed-sensitive door locks, among others.

“The AX5 Select variant represents an unparalleled blend of luxury, performance, and affordability, making it the perfect choice for the next generation of achievers,” the company stated. Mahindra continues to innovate with fresh offerings, consistently introducing multiple variants to meet the growing needs of customers.

Among the recent launches, it includes the 7-seater in the MX variant and the limited Blaze edition on the AX7L trim featuring a Blaze Red colour, dual-tone black exterior elements, and an all-black interior with red accents, delivering a bold and unique look. According to the company, the XUV700 has been very well received in Mahindra’s international markets such as South Africa, Australia, Nepal and New Zealand since its launch in 2022, making it a truly global SUV.