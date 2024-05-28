Ambuja & ACC Win ‘Best Customer Service’ at 17th Customer Fest Show India 2024

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, May 28: Ambuja Cements Limited and ACC Limited, the cement and building material companies of the diversified Adani Portfolio, have been honoured with the prestigious ‘Best Customer Service’ Award for their revolutionary AAA Certified Technology initiative.

The event witnessed participation from over 60 corporate brands across various sectors, including banking, manufacturing, retail, automobile, building materials, and insurance. The award recognises companies that showcase a firm commitment to customer focus and innovation in their customer service strategy. Ambuja and ACC proved their dedication to customer-centricity by emerging as clear winners in this competitive field.

Ajay Kapur, CEO – Cement Business, Adani Group, expressed his delight, stating, “This recognition underscores our dedication to brand building through exceptional customer service. It exemplifies the synergy among our brands and highlights the customer-centric approach of our entire sales and marketing team. It is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to our partners and customers. We thank the jury panel and all the participants for acknowledging our efforts towards customer centricity and innovation.”

With this prestigious Best Customer Service Award, Ambuja Cements Limited and ACC Limited continue to prove their commitment to delivering the highest levels of customer satisfaction.