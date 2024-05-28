Rajkot fire tragedy: Ahmedabad Police crack down on unlicensed game zones

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, May 28: In the wake of the Rajkot Gamezone fire incident, Ahmedabad City Police have started inspection of game zones operating across the city. It has come to light that six game zones are operating without proper police permission.

Officials shared, “To address this issue, the police have formed three dedicated teams to conduct thorough investigations. These teams are currently assessing the compliance and safety standards of the game zones.” Ahmedabad Police Commissioner has mandated strict action against any violations found. Legal proceedings will follow based on the investigation reports.

“The police, in collaboration with the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, will ensure that all establishments adhere to safety regulations. Immediate action will be taken against any game zone lacking in compliance,” the officials added. On Monday, the Panchmahal District Collector dispatched a team to inspect four game zones in Godhra.

The inspection team included officials from the Godhra City Mamlatdar, the fire department, civil and mechanical engineering departments, the electricity distribution company, and the city police department. The investigation revealed that four-game zone operations are under investigation as they did not match safety standards.

One was in an open tent in the Vavadi area on the Godhra-Dahod main road that had not obtained a fire safety NOC for the last two years, resulting in its closure. The investigation focused on several key aspects — verification of required permissions and licences, assessment of maximum occupancy limits, examination of electrical loads, cables, and installations, inspection of fire safety equipment, escape routes, and exit gates, and evaluation of the strength and fitness of mechanical installations.

The inspections revealed multiple deficiencies, leading to immediate orders to close all four game zones. Sources said two zones cater to children, while the others are for pool and snooker enthusiasts. At least 35 people, including 12 children, were killed after a massive fire broke out at the TRP Gamzone in Rajkot on May 25.