Suzlon secures a new 551.25 MW order for the 3 MW series from Global Indian Conglomerate, Aditya Birla Group

BILKULONLINE

Pune, May 29: Suzlon Group, India’s largest renewable energy solutions provider, today announced a new order win for the development of 551.25 MW wind power project for the Aditya Birla Group, a Global Indian Conglomerate. Suzlon will install 175 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3.15 MW each at sites in the Barmer district in Rajasthan and Bhuj district in Gujarat.

This order is for the company’s larger rated 3.15 MW, S144-140m turbines from the 3 MW product series. As part of the agreement, Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and execute the project, including erection and commissioning, in Rajasthan, while they will supply, supervise, and commission the project in Gujarat. Suzlon will also undertake comprehensive operations and maintenance services post-commissioning at both the sites.

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said, “We are delighted to partner once again with the Aditya Birla Group for this order. Suzlon admires and shares the value of nation building with the Aditya Birla Group and welcomes this opportunity to power them with sustainable energy. We applaud ABG’s visionary approach to power operations across its group companies with renewable energy and set an example for India Inc. Suzlon’s comprehensive and proven product portfolio, customised for the Indian wind regime, will be instrumental in ramping up India’s renewable energy capacities in line with our national targets while powering the Indian industry with green energy.”

JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said, “Every repeat customer is a validation of our technology and service prowess. I am grateful that the Aditya Birla Group has reaffirmed their faith in Suzlon’s end-to-end solutions, products, and service excellence. This order will enable us to further strengthen our presence in Rajasthan and Gujarat while helping the states unlock their true wind energy potential. Every Suzlon turbine is a testament to “Make in India” and “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” being manufactured in India through a thriving domestic ecosystem.”

Jayant Dua, Business Head and Director, Aditya Birla Renewables Limited, said, “At Aditya Birla Renewables Limited, we prioritise partnerships that enhance our mission to power India Inc. with renewable energy, expanding the accessibility of green power throughout the country. Suzlon’s technological expertise, manufacturing capabilities, and comprehensive project development skills will help accelerate our energy transition journey and support our net-zero commitments.”

Suzlon turbines feature the time tested Doubly Fed Induction Generator (DFIG) technology that efficiently integrates wind turbines into the utility network to meet the grid requirements. Suzlon’s R&D efforts are continuously geared towards increasing turbine performance, harnessing more energy from low wind sites, and lowering the cost of energy.