BJP dominates Gujarat, but Congress wins Banaskantha

Ahmedabad, June 4: As the votes are tallied for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has once again demonstrated its hold in Gujarat, leading in 25 out of the 26 constituencies. This continues the trend from the 2014 and 2019 elections, where the BJP secured all 26 seats.

However, in a turn of events, Geniben Thakor of the Indian National Congress (INC) has clinched a victory in the Banaskantha constituency by winning 671883 votes and with a lead of 30,406 votes. This win marks a breakthrough for the Congress party in a region traditionally dominated by the BJP, providing a glimmer of hope for the INC amidst the BJP’s overwhelming success.

The 2014 Lok Sabha elections marked a shift in Gujarat’s political landscape. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Narendra Modi, who was then the Chief Minister of Gujarat, swept the state, winning all 26 seats. This victory indicated Modi’s influence and the BJP’s organizational capabilities in Gujarat. The BJP secured 60.11% of the total votes cast in the state.

This was a considerable increase from their previous performance in the 2009 elections. The Congress, the main opposition party, managed to secure only 33.45% of the vote share. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), contesting for the first time in Gujarat, did not make a significant impact. The winning margins for the BJP candidates were substantial, with several winning by margins exceeding 100,000 votes. For instance, in the Gandhinagar constituency in 2014, BJP veteran L.K. Advani won by a margin of over 450,000 votes, while in UP’s Varanasi Narendra Modi himself won by a margin of over 570,000 votes, reflecting his widespread popularity. The 2019 Lok Sabha elections saw the BJP retaining its stronghold in Gujarat, once again winning all 26 seats. This election was perceived as a referendum on Narendra Modi’s first term as Prime Minister. The BJP’s campaign focused heavily on national security, development and PM Modi’s leadership. In 2019, the BJP secured 62.21% of the vote share, slightly higher than in 2014.

The Congress saw a decline, securing only 32.11% of the votes. The margins of victory remained impressive, with many BJP candidates winning by significant margins. For example, in the Gandhinagar constituency, Amit Shah, who succeeded L.K. Advani as the BJP candidate, won by a margin of over 550,000 votes, underscoring his influence and the party’s dominance.