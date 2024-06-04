Tuesday, June 4, 2024
Latest:
Bilkul Online
FeaturedInfotainmentLifestyle

Aly Goni’s comment on early trends: ‘Whoever wins bas desh ka bhala ho’

BILKUL ONLINE

Mumbai, June 4 : As the counting of votes is underway for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, television star Aly Goni expressed his hope that the country prospers regardless of the winner.

“Both have crossed 200; this time it’s going to be a tough fight… whoever wins bas humare desh ka bhala ho jai hind (Whoever wins, may it be for the good of our country),” Aly, who hails from Bhaderwah in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, posted on X.

This comes as the counting of votes is underway for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The vote counting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections began early Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. amid tight security. 

Post Views: 128

You May Also Like

IT Ministry, Google join hands to boost online cyber safety

BILKUL ONLINE

Adani paves way for Brighter and Greener Mumbai, attains financial closure for its USD 1 Billion Green HVDC Transmission Link

BILKUL ONLINE

Swiggy receives 9,500 orders per minute on New Year’s Eve

BILKUL ONLINE