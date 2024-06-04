Aly Goni’s comment on early trends: ‘Whoever wins bas desh ka bhala ho’

Mumbai, June 4 : As the counting of votes is underway for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, television star Aly Goni expressed his hope that the country prospers regardless of the winner.

“Both have crossed 200; this time it’s going to be a tough fight… whoever wins bas humare desh ka bhala ho jai hind (Whoever wins, may it be for the good of our country),” Aly, who hails from Bhaderwah in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, posted on X.

This comes as the counting of votes is underway for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The vote counting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections began early Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. amid tight security.