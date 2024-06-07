Volkswagen Expands Aftersales Network in Karnataka with Two New Service Outlets

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai: Volkswagen India today announced the inauguration of two new service outlets in Bengaluru at Sarjapur Road and Banaswadi respectively. With the new introductions, the total network strength in the state stands at 18 service and 22 sales outlets, making the brand more accessible to customers.

The two new service outlets in Bengaluru will provide peace of mind ownership experience to customers in the nearby regions. Volkswagen Sarjapur Road has 19 service bays while Volkswagen Banaswadi has 15 service bays that will cater to the repair, maintenance and paint shop requirements for customers.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director of Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “At Volkswagen, it is our constant endeavour to provide accessible world-class services and products to our customers. Staying true to the commitment, we have introduced two new service outlets in Bengaluru at Sarjapur Road and Banaswadi respectively. The two outlets will provide a peace of mind ownership experience as customers can avail their swift aftersales support in the region”.

Volkswagen India offers a host of aftersales service initiatives such as Online Booking of Service appointment, Service Value Packages and Extended Warranty. Ensuring a transparent interaction with the service outlet, customers can opt for the Service Cam and Service Cost Calculator facility. Volkswagen is now represented across 158 cities with 145 service and 213 sales and pre-owned car touch points.