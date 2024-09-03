Over 200 fall ill after drinking contaminated water in Greater Noida

New Delhi, Sep 3 : Over 200 residents of a society in Greater Noida fell ill after allegedly consuming contaminated water. The incident came to light on Monday when numerous residents of the Supertech Eco Village 2 reported symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea, and stomachache.

The affected individuals, many of whom are children and elderly, have been hospitalised, with over 50 people reporting significant health issues. Residents endured discomfort throughout Monday, with about 10 children currently admitted to hospitals.

One of the residents of the society said that when he returned from the office at 9 p.m. and drank water, he felt uneasy due to “water contamination”. “My children fell sick and complained of vomiting and dysentery. At first, I thought they must have eaten something outside.

But when I spoke to other people in the society, they were also facing similar health issues,” another resident said. Acting on the residents’ complaints, the maintenance team of the society inspected the water tanks and collected samples for testing. Initial reports suggest that around 35-40 people fell ill after consuming the water. A senior official from Bisrakh police station confirmed that the chemical used for tank cleansing inadvertently contaminated the water supply, leading to various health issues.

On-site investigations confirmed that those affected were stabilised with first aid, and the Health Department was notified for further action. Residents of towers C-4, C-5, C-6, and C-7, each comprising 20 floors with over 160 flats per tower, have reported symptoms of stomachaches, diarrhoea, vomiting, and fever in the past few days. On May 4, around 400 residents of Ghaziabad’s Saya Gold Avenue Society fell ill allegedly after drinking contaminated water. They had also experienced symptoms including diarrhoea, vomiting, stomach pain, and fever.