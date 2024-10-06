Lions Club District 3232 B1 Highlights Lions Quest Program with Key Leaders in Attendance

Lion Daxesh Soni, District Chairperson: The Lions Quest program aims at serving as a vital platform for nurturing the minds and spirits of young individuals

Lion Rupa Shah, District Chairperson for Lions Quest: Social and emotional skills can be taught and learned in the same way as academic skills

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, Oct 6: Lions Club International District 3232 B1 office bearers, Hon’ble District Governor Daxesh Soni, District Chairperson for Lions Quest Roopa Shah, and District Cabinet Secretary Ketan Panchal, shared valuable insights about their ongoing Lions Quest program. This program is part of the Rohit Mehta Lions Week Celebrations undertaken by Lions District 3232 B1.

The Lions Quest Week, celebrated by Lions District 3232 B1, involves various activities promoting community service and human values, exemplified by initiatives focusing on themes like Human Love. This event highlights the contributions of Lions Clubs in fostering community engagement and social responsibility.

Lions Club District 3232 B1 Hosts Inspiring Lions Quest Awareness Rally and Valedictory Program

In an effort to promote holistic education and life skills, Lions Club International District 3232 B1 organized a Lions Quest Awareness Rally and Valedictory Program as part of the Rohit Mehta Lions Week Celebration. The event, which took place on September 12, 2024, at Public Secondary School, Sarkhej, was an integral component of the district’s Skill Educational Setu Abhiyan. Over 671 students participated in this enriching event.

A Unified Effort to Empower Students

The event was graced by the presence of multiple prominent figures. Hon’ble District Governor Daxeshbhai Soni, District Chairperson of Lions Quest Roopa Shah, and District Cabinet Secretary Ketan Panchal played key roles in organizing the program, while Lions International’s ongoing commitment to student empowerment was clearly visible.

Chief Guests Share Insights on Development

During the program, Multiple Council Chairman Lion Sunilbhai Guglia and District Governor Daxeshbhai Soni delivered insightful speeches aimed at guiding the students toward their overall development. They encouraged students to develop a balanced combination of academics, skills, and life values, emphasizing the Lions Club’s commitment to shaping India’s future leaders.

Inspiration from Youth Icon Chiranjeevbhai Patel

Youth icon Chiranjeevbhai Patel, the keynote speaker, delivered an inspiring address aimed at motivating the young attendees. His speech focused on igniting a passion for learning and progress among students, encouraging them to take responsibility for their futures and rise as the youth leaders of India. His message was well-received by the students, many of whom expressed renewed determination to excel in all areas of life.

Special Guest Shares Key to Success

Adding to the valuable insights provided at the event, Special Guest Mihirbhai Parikh, Managing Director of MP Finance Services, imparted crucial wisdom to the students. He presented the “Guru Key to Success,” a formula for achieving personal and professional milestones through hard work, dedication, and self-discipline. His practical advice struck a chord with many students, who eagerly took note of his guidance.

Valedictory Address and Conclusion

The event concluded with an impactful valedictory address delivered by Mukeshbhai Patel, President of Shri Sarkhej Kelawani Mandal, and Milanbhai Dalal, Trustee of Quest Foundation. They commended the students for their participation and enthusiasm, emphasizing the importance of continuous learning and skill development in today’s fast-paced world. Their words brought the event to a close, leaving students inspired and ready to take on new challenges.

Roopa Shah’s Visionary Leadership Steers Lions Quest Program to New Heights:

In recognition of her outstanding contributions to the Lions Quest project, Lion Rupa Shah was honored with the prestigious Shining Star Award by the Lions Internationals India Foundation.

The entire event which embroils over 7,500 students across tens of schools of three districts of Gujarat coming under the Lions District 3232 B1. Seamlessly organized by Lion Roopa Shah, District Chairperson of Lions Quest it has garnered great applauds to her. Her meticulous planning and leadership ensured that the program was a resounding success, benefiting both the students and the community.

The success of the entire Lions Quest was due in large part to the exceptional leadership and organizational skills of Lion Roopa Shah, District Chairperson of Lions Quest. Her dedication to the program ensured that every aspect, from planning to execution, was carried out flawlessly. Roopa Shah’s commitment to empowering young minds through the Lions Quest initiative has been instrumental in shaping the program into a transformative experience for the 671 students who participated. Her tireless efforts in coordinating with various stakeholders and ensuring a meaningful event underscore her passion for youth development and education.

Lions Quest Books: A Vital Resource for Adolescent Education

As part of the Lions Quest initiative, students are provided with a set of books containing essential messages for their adolescent years. These books, valued at over ₹900, are offered to children at a highly subsidized price of ₹81, a cost often covered by Lions members and sponsors. Carefully curated by Lions committees under the guidance of Harvard research reports, the books serve as a valuable resource for raising awareness on critical issues that young boys and girls often struggle to understand. Available in both Gujarati and English, the books offer clear explanations and include practical exercises and interactive communication sessions after each topic to enhance understanding.

Teacher Training and Structured Program Execution

Teachers undergo specialized training and attend workshops in order to teach these topics, ensuring that the content is delivered effectively. They conduct 45-minute Lions Quest sessions after school hours, with the full course spread across 36 such sessions. Both students and teachers receive certificates upon completing the program. The books not only benefit students but also help parents engage with their children’s learning. This thoughtful initiative by Lions International Foundation’s India Chapter, particularly Lions District 3232 B1 in Gujarat, has made a lasting impact on young minds and their families, enriching both their knowledge and life skills.

The Lions Quest program continues to serve as a vital platform for nurturing the minds and spirits of young individuals, preparing them for the challenges of tomorrow.

Lions Clubs International Foundation India is a not-for-profit organization registered under Section 8 of the Companies Act in India. It focuses on various community service projects, particularly benefiting youth through scholarships, recreation, and mentoring.

(Rafat Quadri can be contacted at editorbilkul@gmail.com)