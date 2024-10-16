DPS Vadodara, Zydus School Win Ahmedabad TCS InQuizitive

TCS InQuizitive is being held for high school students across 12 cities, with the aim to enhance intellectual curiosity and technology skills of the country’s brightest minds

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Oct 16: Tata Consultancy Services, a leading IT services, consulting, business lutions and outsourcing firm, witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 190 students across 28 schools at the Ahmedabad edition of its flagship annual quiz, TCS InQuizitive. The event, which was open to students from classes 8 to 12, showcased the intellectual prowess of the city’s youth.

After five intense rounds of quizzing at the regional finals held on Wednesday at Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay Auditorium, 16-year-old Nilesh N S from Delhi Public School in Vadodara emerged as the winner. Anamaya Sharma, 15, from Zydus School for Excellence, Vejalpur, secured the runner-up position. The two students will now represent Gujarat in the National Finals, competing with champions from 11 other regions from across India. The prizes were distributed by the Chief Guest, Dr Rajul K Gajjar, Vice Chancellor, Gujarat Technological University, along with Namrata Somani, TCS Region Head, Gujarat.

“The knowledge and awareness among the young participants we witnessed today are impressive and assure us of a bright future. Platforms like TCS InQuizitive are a testament to the incredible talent and enthusiasm of students. Their participation demonstrates a strong commitment to learning and excellence,” said Dr Rajul K Gajjar.

“In a world being rapidly transformed by technology and generative AI, inquisitiveness, critical thinking and patience will be the traits needed by young minds to shape the future. TCS InQuizitive acts as a catalyst to hone these qualities. TCS has been present in Gujarat for over 30 years and significantly invests in nurturing young minds across schools and colleges, to build the workforce of the future. Participation and competitiveness in today’s event is a resounding demonstration of the investments that schools and parents are making to build the leaders of tomorrow,” said Namrata Somani.

TCS InQuizitive is an innovative learning initiative designed to enhance curiosity and awareness among students in fields such as information technology, science, sports, engineering, and art. There is no entry fee for participation.