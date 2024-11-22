BSP Senior Secondary School, Bhilai, Triumphs at TCS Rural IT Quiz National Finals 2024

BILKULONLINE

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the TCS Rural IT Quiz, which had participation from over 5.6 lakh students from smaller towns across India, aiming to enhance IT awareness among young learners

Ahmedabad, Nov 22: Tata Consultancy Services, a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, in collaboration with the Department of Electronics, IT, BT and Science and Technology, Government of Karnataka, announced the winners of the 25th edition of the TCS Rural IT Quiz. The national finals were held on November 21, 2024, as part of the Bengaluru Tech Summit.

Tanish Kumar Sahu {14yrs), from BSP Senior Secondary School, Bhilai Chhattisgarh emerged as the National Final champion, while Eklavya, (14 yrs), from Swami Vivekanand Govt. Model School, Suratgarh Rajasthan secured the runner-up position. TCS felicitated both students with educational scholarships of Rs 100,000 and Rs 50,000, respectively. Smaran Suthar from Anandalaya School, Anand Gujarat and Shivam M Thakare from St John’s High School, Wardha Maharashtra came joint third. The finalists also received scholarships of Rs 10,000 from TCS.

This year, the quiz marks its 25th anniversary and saw participation from over 5.6 lakh students from smaller towns in India. Open to students from classes 8 to 12, the program included online tests, virtual rounds, and physical quiz competitions. The national finals assessed students’ knowledge in technology through five engaging segments. The ten regional finalists who qualified for the national finals included:

– Eklavya: Swami Vivekanand Govt. Model School, Suratgarh Rajasthan

– Piyush Rakhunde: CM Rise Govt. Model Higher Secondary School, Indore Madhya Pradesh

– Smaran Suthar: Anandalaya School, Anand Gujarat

– Adithyadas U: Govt. Model Higher Secondary School, Calicut Kerala

– M. Kusheel – Zilla Parishad High School, Eluru Andhra Pradesh

– Harit Choudhary: ASM Modern Academy, Amroha Uttar Pradesh

– Shivam M Thakare: St John’s High School, Wardha Maharashtra

– Srujan Gupta Nomula– Teja Vidyalaya, Nalgonda Telangana

– Mayur Hegde – St Michael’s Convent High School Karnataka

– Tanish Kumar Sahu: BSP Senior Secondary School, Bhilai Chhattisgarh

The awards were presented by Dr. M.C. Sudhakar, Minister for Higher Education, Govt. of Karnataka, N.S. Boseraju, Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science & Technology, Govt of Karnataka and Sunil Deshpande, Regional Head, TCS Bengaluru. The event was also graced by Dr. Ekroop Caur, Secretary, Department of Electronics, IT, BT, and Science & Technology, Government of Karnataka, Darshan H.V. – Director, Dept of Electronics IT, BT and MD KITS, Govt of Karnataka and Dr. E.V. Ramana Reddy, former Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Electronics, IT, Bt, and Science & Technology, Govt. of Karnataka.

TCS, in collaboration with the Department of Electronics, IT, BT and Science and Technology, Government of Karnataka, has been organizing the Rural IT Quiz since 2000. The initiative aims to enhance IT awareness among students from smaller towns and districts across India, equipping them with knowledge about the latest advancements in technology. To date, the program has reached over 21 million students and has been recognized by the Limca Book of Records as the first IT Quiz for rural students in India.