CEPT 2024: CRDF Explores Geospatial Tech for Infrastructure

CEPT Conferences 2024: CRDF Hosts Second Civil Engineering Conference on Geospatial Technologies for Infrastructure

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Nov 26: The CEPT Research and Development Foundation (CRDF) at CEPT University inaugurated the second edition of the CEPT Conferences series with a focused event on “Geospatial Technologies for Infrastructure.” This conference brought together distinguished industry leaders, academic experts, and technology innovators to discuss advancements, trends, and challenges in using geospatial technologies for large-scale infrastructure projects.

Driving India’s Infrastructure Revolution

India’s ambitious infrastructure growth requires cutting-edge tools for better planning and execution. Speaking at the event, Professor Barjor Mehta, President of CEPT University, highlighted the indispensable role of geospatial technologies. “With India’s vast infrastructure initiatives, such tools have become essential to optimize design, execution, and sustainability.”

The event included keynotes, panel discussions, and case studies presented by prominent experts, including:

Shweta Mishra, Scientist, Space Applications Centre (SAC)

Gopal, Senior Group Engineer, GIS

Bhargav Dave, CEO, VisiLean

Sanghee Shin, CEO, Gaia3D (South Korea)

Shyju Krishnankutty, Group Manager, ESRI India

Udit Bhatia, Assistant Professor, IIT Gandhinagar

Amit Anand, Principal Consultant, PwC

Mukta Girdhar, Senior Consultant, Delhi Disaster Management Authority

Bhupesh Gupta, CEO, Geo Nomads

Highlighting the Applications of Geospatial Tools

Aanal Shah, Dean of CEPT’s Faculty of Technology, emphasized how geospatial technologies, combined with AI and machine learning, are advancing solutions in urban planning, disaster management, and resource conservation. “Our Geomatics students use critical mapping and analysis to address climate change and resource depletion, reflecting the broader potential of these technologies,” she explained.

Industry experts shared actionable insights:

Shweta Mishra unveiled SAC’s Energy Maps of India, a GIS platform consolidating renewable and conventional energy data.

Bhargav Dave highlighted how Building Information Modeling (BIM) and GIS optimize project management, reduce delays, and improve coordination in large-scale construction.

Sanghee Shin showcased South Korea’s success with Digital Twin technology for urban planning and real-time infrastructure management.

A Collaborative Platform for Future Solutions

Suren Vakil, Vice Chairman of CRDF, described the event as a collaborative effort to unlock the transformative potential of geospatial technologies. “Together, academia and industry can make India’s infrastructure more efficient, sustainable, and resilient,” he stated.

The CEPT Conferences series continues its mission of fostering interdisciplinary collaboration, advancing innovative solutions, and shaping a sustainable urban future.

CEPT Conferences are organized by the CEPT Research and Development Foundation (CRDF), CEPT University’s research arm. The series aims to promote knowledge exchange, collaboration, and solutions for challenges in urban design, planning, and management.