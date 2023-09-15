Saturday, September 16, 2023
Latest:
SEBI along with BSE and NSE establishes Investor Service Centre (ISC) at Rajkot, Gujarat

Rajkot, Sept 15: The ISC which is managed by BSE, was inaugurated by  Manoj Kumar, Executive Director – SEBI, on September 15, 2023, in the presence of  B. J. Dilip, SEBI Regional Director –Western Region,  Yogesh Bambardekar, Addl.  General Manager – BSE Investors Protection Fund along with representatives from Exchanges, stockbrokers and Mutual Fund Distributors.

This Centre will facilitate resolution of complaints of investors against all listed corporate entities and other registered intermediaries in the securities market and also facilitate conducting of investor awareness programs in the Region.

Investors may make use of the services of Investor Service Centre located at the following address as a single window contact for investor services for BSE, SEBI and NSE:

Investor Service Centre

401, Aalap – B, Limda Chowk

Opp. Shastri Maidan

Rajkot – 360 001

Gujarat

Contact:  Kartik Bavishi – Contact No. 0281 – 2464 348

