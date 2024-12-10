Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO Set to Open on December 12, Aims to Raise ₹2,497.92 Crores

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Dec 10: Inventurus Knowledge Solutions is set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on December 12, 2024, with the subscription closing on December 16, 2024. This ₹2,497.92 crore IPO is a 100% Offer for Sale (OFS) of 1.88 crore equity shares, meaning no new shares will be issued.

Addressing the media in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, Sachin Gupta, Whole-Time Director and CEO of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions, shared details about the IPO. He was accompanied by Nithya Balasubramanian and Jignesh Thakur from JM Financial Limited, one of the lead managers of the issue.

The IPO price band is set at ₹1,265 to ₹1,329 per share, with a minimum market lot of 11 shares requiring an application amount of ₹14,619. Retail investors can apply for up to 13 lots (143 shares) for a maximum of ₹1,90,047. The IPO allocation is divided into 75% for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 15% for Non-Institutional Investors (HNIs), and 10% for retail investors.

The allotment of shares will be finalized on December 17, 2024, with the listing expected on the BSE and NSE on December 19, 2024.

Financial Highlights

The company reported significant growth in its financial performance, with revenue rising to ₹1,817.93 crores in FY24 from ₹1,031.30 crores in FY23. Net profit also increased to ₹370.49 crores in FY24 from ₹305.23 crores the previous year, reflecting strong operational performance.

Promoters and Offer Details

The promoters include Sachin Gupta, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, and the discretionary trusts of Aryaman, Aryavir, and Nishtha Jhunjhunwala. As the issue is entirely an OFS, the proceeds will go to the selling shareholders, net of offer-related expenses.

Investor Outlook

Considering the company’s robust financial growth and market potential, experts suggest the IPO could be a promising long-term investment opportunity.

Investors keen on the Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO should mark their calendars and review the offering details carefully.

