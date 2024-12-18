Akshay Kumar Highlights Safety & Innovation at RR Kabel’s Waghodia Facility

Akshay Kumar tours RR Kabel’s Waghodia facility, celebrating over seven years of partnership built on trust and shared values of safety and innovation

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, Dec 18: R R Kabel Limited, India’s leading exporter of wires and cables with over 25 years of operational excellence, today hosted its brand ambassador, Akshay Kumar, at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Waghodia. The visit underscored the company’s commitment to innovation, safety, and industry leadership.

A Pioneering Partnership

For over seven years, Akshay Kumar has been more than just a brand ambassador for RR Kabel—he has been the embodiment of the company’s unwavering commitment to safety and quality. Since the start of the association, Akshay Kumar has played a pivotal role in shaping the message of RR Kabel’s safety initiatives.

Leveraging his long-standing association with the brand, he brought both credibility and a powerful voice to the crucial cause of fire safety and the importance of wire quality. His involvement was instrumental in driving public awareness, particularly through impactful campaigns like Fire Se Jyaada Jaanleva, Akalmand Bano Sahi Chuno, Savings ka Superhero, and Wire Ka Fire Test #SerialKiller initiative. He also highlighted the unique safety and quality features of RR Kabel’s FIREX LSOH (Low Smoke Zero Halogen) wires through The ‘Smart’ Choice TVC. Kumar’s endorsement aligned perfectly with the brand’s values, resonated strongly with consumers, and reinforced the mission to ensure electrical safety while building public trust.

During his visit, Kumar toured the state-of-the-art Waghodia facility, witnessing first-hand RR Kabel’s commitment to cutting-edge manufacturing and innovative product development. He visited the NABL accredited Lab and witnessed varieties of quality check that each wire and cable go through. The facility, which plays a crucial role in producing the company’s extensive range of electrical products, highlighted RR Kabel’s advanced manufacturing capabilities in wires and cables. The event was more than a facility visit. Kumar engaged with a select group of builders, architects, and dealers, further strengthening RR Kabel’s relationships with key industry professionals who drive the company’s growth and innovation.

Speaking on the occasion, Shreegopal Kabra, Managing Director at RR Kabel said, “Our association with Akshay Kumar is built on shared values of trust, safety, and a forward-thinking approach. His visit to our Waghodia facility reaffirms our commitment to delivering world-class products while raising awareness about the importance of electrical safety through impactful initiatives like our #FireSeJyaadaJaanleva campaign among others.”

A Vision for the Future

RR Kabel’s journey is defined by pioneering achievements. As the first and only Indian wire and cable company to introduce Electron Beam Halogen free house wires with class 2 conductors, the company has consistently set new industry standards. Their state-of-the-art R&D centers in Silvassa and Waghodia, approved by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), conduct over 700 stringent tests, ensuring every product meets the highest standards of functionality and safety.

As RR Kabel looks ahead, the company remains steadfast in its mission to lead in innovation, sustainability, and safety. With its ongoing investments in Industry 4.0 technologies, renewable energy, and environmentally responsible practices, RR Kabel is poised to continue shaping the future of the electrical industry in India and beyond. The visit by Akshay Kumar is yet another chapter in the inspiring journey of RR Kabel, highlighting its relentless pursuit of excellence and its commitment to empowering communities and industries alike.