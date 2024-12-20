Friday, December 20, 2024
Bihar Business Connect 2024 Kicks Off With A Magnificent Start

                               Bihar Business Connect 2024 Kicks Off in Patna

Patna, Dec 20: The two-day “Bihar Business Connect 2024 – Global Investors’ Summit” commenced at Gyan Bhawan with a grand opening by the Department of Industries, Government of Bihar. The event witnessed the presence of  Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Shri Vijay Kumar Sinha, along with key state ministers and industry leaders.

The summit aims to foster industrial growth in Bihar, highlighting investment opportunities across IT, renewable energy, MSMEs, startups, and tourism. Inaugural sessions underscored Bihar’s new policies, sector-specific incentives, and focus on skill development. IT Minister  Santosh Kumar Suman shared the government’s vision for Bihar as an emerging IT hub, while Energy Minister  Bijendra Prasad Yadav unveiled plans for renewable energy growth.

The event also showcased success stories, signed MoUs, and hosted panel discussions featuring prominent industry leaders, reaffirming Bihar’s commitment to sustainable and inclusive development. The summit concludes tomorrow.

 

 

