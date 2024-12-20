Swarrnim Science College Students Explore Industrial Processes at Amul Fed Dairy

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Dec 20: The Department of Microbiology, Biotechnology and Chemistry at Swarrnim Science College recently organised an educational visit for students to Amul Fed Dairy, located at Bhat, Gandhinagar.

Some 50 students from the department participated in this trip. The students were guided by Dr Archana Pandey, Principal, Swarrnim Science College, along with the institute’s faculty members Hemali Patel and Prem Prajapati.

This visit proved to be an exceptional experience for the students. It provided them with an opportunity to closely observe the various stages of milk and dairy product processing, including milk collection, pasteurisation, packaging, and quality control. Additionally, the technical staff at Amul Fed Dairy shared detailed insights into the microbiological and chemical aspects involved in the production of dairy products.

Students learned about techniques for food contamination prevention, quality assurance, and sanitation, which are immensely valuable for their academic and professional futures. They also gained insights about modern applications in biotechnology and chemistry, as well as the role these fields play in the success of the food processing industry. The visit provided students with a scientific perspective on addressing food contamination, microbial control, and improving food quality.

Speaking about the occasion, Principal Dr Archana Pandey said, “Experiential learning visits like this help students bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and the practical demands of industry. We are committed to providing students with scientific approaches in food processing that prepare them for future challenges.”

She further added that such visits inspire students to develop awareness and creativity in their respective fields. Swarrnim Science College’s management consistently encourages such experiential learning activities.