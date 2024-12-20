IIM Ahmedabad’s Amaethon 2024 to Focus on Circular Solutions in Agri-Food

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Dec 20: The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) is going to host the 21st edition of Amaethon, its flagship food and agribusiness summit, on December 21-22, 2024, at the IIMA Campus. With the theme “Circular Solutions in Food and Agriculture,” Amaethon 2024 promises two days of enriching dialogue, hands-on learning, and vibrant cultural experiences.

This year’s Amaethon is designed to appeal to a diverse audience of students, industry professionals, policymakers, academia, and local residents alike. The event will bring together accomplished speakers for interactive workshops and insightful panel discussions. For the first time, Amaethon 2024 is also going to host a vibrant Food Fest that celebrates Ahmedabad’s love for good food.