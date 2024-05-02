Free Ride to Home after Voting

Rapido and Gujarat Election Commission Offer Free Bike Taxi Rides for General Elections 2024, Revolutionizing Voter Transport

Gandhinagar, May 2: In a resolute commitment to fortify the nation’s democratic fabric, Rapido, India’s foremost commute app, assumes a pivotal role in national duty with the launch of the “SawaariZimmedariKi” initiative. In collaboration with the Chief Electoral Office of Gujarat, Rapido sets forth to champion civic engagement during the Indian General Elections 2024. As part of this historic endeavor, Rapido pledges to provide free bike taxi rides to voters across Gujarat, encompassing major cities such as Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Surat and Anand on 07th May, 2024.

Moreover, Rapido is joining hands with the Chief Electoral Office of Gujarat to further encourage people to vote in the biggest democracy festival. To that end, Rapido has organised an event to raise voter awareness at the Chief Electoral Office Boardroom in Gandhinagar, which will be graced by the presence of P Bharathi, Chief Electoral Officer, Gujarat, and Shree PD Palsana, Joint Chief Electoral Officer in the Chief Electoral Officer’s office, Gandhinagar.

On election day, voters can avail free rides on the Rapido app using the code ‘VOTENOW’ and get free ride to home after exercising their democratic right. The initiative aims to facilitate residents’ voting rights and ensure a more inclusive electoral process. This concerted effort aligns with Rapido’s nationwide campaign, deploying over 10 lakh captains across more than 100 cities to provide free rides on election-day.

Rapido’s partnership with the Chief Electoral Office of Gujarat reflects its commitment to being a brand that drives positive change for a better society. Rapido’s Co-founder Pavan Guntupalli said, “We are undertaking this initiative to ensure that every voter in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Surat and Anand cities can successfully fulfill their civic duty by casting their votes in the Indian General Election 2024. By offering these free rides, we are facilitating democracy in action. Our Rapido captains in Gujarat are more than just drivers; they are ambassadors of civic engagement, enabling greater voter turnout and promoting a more representative electoral system in the world’s largest democracy.”

P Bharathi, Chief Electoral Officer, Gujarat, commented, “The partnership between Rapido and the Chief Electoral Office of Gujarat underscores our shared commitment to fostering a more inclusive and vibrant democracy. We commend Rapido for their proactive efforts in enhancing voter participation and engagement during the Indian General Elections 2024. Initiatives like the ‘SawaariZimmedariKi’ campaign play a crucial role in promoting democratic values and ensuring that every eligible citizen has the opportunity to exercise their right to vote.”

