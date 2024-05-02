CC Avenue Teams Up with Shivalik Bank to Enhance Payment Options

BILKULONLINE

Gandhinagar, May 2: Infibeam Avenues Ltd, a leading AI-powered listed fintech company and provider of innovative payment solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership between its flagship payment brand, CCAvenue, and Shivalik Small Finance Bank. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in expanding payment options for merchants and customers alike.

Under the agreement, CCAvenue will integrate Shivalik Small Finance Bank’s internet banking option into its comprehensive payment platform. This integration opens up a new avenue of opportunity for the countless merchants utilizing CCAvenue’s services. They will soon have access to a vast customer base from Shivalik Small Finance Bank, thereby augmenting their business potential significantly.

The partnership benefits not only merchants but also Shivalik Small Finance Bank’s account holders. With this integration, account holders will be able to make seamless payments on numerous websites powered by CC Avenue.

Shivalik Small Finance Bank, with its rich 25-year history and unwavering focus on technology and customer-centric approach facilitates banking solutions for retail and MSME customer segments. As a digital-first approach, the Bank endeavours to simplify and digitise customers’ journey and offer them with best-in-class experiences.

Founded in 1998, Shivalik became the first Small Finance Bank in India to have transitioned from an Urban Co-operative bank. With over 6 lakh loyal customers and a presence across 164+ customer touchpoints spanning states such as Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, the National Capital Region (NCR), Telangana, and Haryana, Shivalik continues to lead the way in digital banking innovation.

“We are glad to announce our collaboration with Shivalik Small Finance Bank for its best-in-class internet banking facility”; said T. Nandakumar Menon, Sr. Vice President – Alliances and Operations, Infibeam Avenues Ltd. “The digital transformation and progress in India’s banking sector is epitomised by banks like Shivalik Bank, which has recently unveiled its Next-Gen Fintech Platform. CCAvenue’s partnership with Shivalik bank is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for lakhs of online entities in India for accelerating their business growth.”

The partnership between Shivalik Small Finance Bank and CCAvenue heralds a new era of convenience and efficiency in digital banking. With CCAvenue’s commitment to rolling out more customer-friendly payment options, businesses powered by the platform can anticipate a brighter future filled with growth and success.