CC Sheth College Hosts Workshop for World Meditation Day

Ahmedabad, Dec 24: CC Sheth College of Commerce, which is part of the Navgujarat Group of Colleges, in association with the Art of Living, successfully organised a workshop on meditation on December 21, 2024, to mark World Meditation Day.

The event was organised in the institute’s Sports Room, where students, faculty members and staff of the college congregated for an enriching session focused on stress management and emotional well-being through meditation.

Guided by certified instructors from the Art of Living, including Shri Kashyap Upadhyay and Shweta Acharya, the workshop introduced participants to the practice of mindfulness, breathing techniques, and guided meditation.

The programme commenced with an inaugural address by Principal Dr DS Mistry, who emphasised on the growing importance of maintaining one’s mental wellbeing and expressed gratitude to the Art of Living team for their support. Speaking on the occasion, Kashyap Upadhyay provided insights into the global significance of World Meditation Day and talked about the role of meditation in enhancing focus and emotional balance.

The workshop’s core sessions offered a structured introduction to meditation, rhythmic breathing techniques such as Kapaal-Bharti and Anulom-Vilom, and a 30-minute guided meditation that helped participants achieve a sense of calm and mindfulness. The instructors also shared practical tips to seamlessly integrate meditation into daily life, even for those with demanding schedules.

The session was followed by an interactive Q&A session, where participants shared their experiences and sought guidance on overcoming challenges in maintaining a meditation routine. The event concluded with closing remarks by senior Professor Dr Vimal S Trivedi, who expressed gratitude to the Art of Living team and encouraged participants to embrace meditation as a regular practice for holistic well-being.

Students also shared how the session helped them feel more relaxed and focused, while faculty members noted its benefits in managing work-related stress.

The workshop was co-ordinated by Dr Rishi A Thakar and Dr Salman Y Shaikh from CC Sheth College of Commerce, with the support of Art of Living co-ordinators Shri Kashyap Upadhyay and Shweta Acharya.