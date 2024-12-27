Dr Singh presented milestone budget of 1991 which liberalised Indian economy: FM Sitharaman

New Delhi, Dec 27: Top political leaders and business tycoons on Thursday mourned the demise of former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh, saying that his leadership, humility, and dedication will always be remembered.

Stressing that he was a visionary leader, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that Dr Singh served as the Governor of RBI and as Finance Minister of India. “Presented the milestone budget of 1991 which liberalised the Indian economy. Respected by all, he was soft-spoken and gentle. Condolences to his family and friends,” FM Sitharaman posted on X social media platform.

Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, said he was deeply saddened by the demise of the former Prime Minister and distinguished economist. “His contributions to India’s economic reforms charted a new path of development for the nation. A political stalwart, his wisdom, humility, and dedication to public service earned him respect and admiration across the political spectrum,” Goyal posted on X social media platform.

Union Minister of Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, posted: “Saddened by the loss of former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. His leadership, humility, and dedication will always be remembered.”. Meanwhile, RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka said Dr Singh was a true statesman whose quiet demeanour belied his transformative impact. “An architect of economic reforms, he shaped modern India with intellect, grace, and integrity. A leader who let actions speak louder than words. RIP,” Goenka posted on X social media platform. Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra wrote: “Farewell Dr. Manmohan Singh. You loved this nation. And your service to it will long be remembered. Om Shanti”.

A man of humility and intellect, Dr. Singh was a respected figure both in India and globally. Under his leadership, India saw consistent economic growth, reducing poverty and strengthening the country’s position on the world stage. He is survived by his wife, Gursharan Kaur, and their three daughters.