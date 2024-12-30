ABP News concludes inaugural edition of ‘Newsmaker of the Year Awards 2024’

Kumar Vishwas, Manu Bhaker, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, and other trailblazers shine as they take home top honours across diverse categories

BILKULONLINE

New Delhi, Dec 30: The inaugural edition of ABP News’ Newsmaker of the Year Awards concluded with a glittering celebration of individuals who have shaped headlines and inspired millions with their remarkable contributions to society. Held in New Delhi, the award ceremony brought together luminaries from various domains under one roof, celebrating their relentless pursuit of excellence.

The event was graced by esteemed chief guests, including Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; and Smriti Irani, former Minister of Women and Child Development, who presented the honours to the winners.

In a night brimming with inspiration and applause, Kumar Vishwas was honoured as Poet of the Year, lauded for his ability to weave profound emotions into compelling verses that resonate across generations. In sports, double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker was named Sports Icon of the Year, exemplifying the spirit of perseverance and achievement.

On the entertainment front, Kartik Aaryan and Yami Gautam received the Actor and Actress of the Year awards, respectively, for their impactful performances that left audiences enthralled. Director Amit Joshi earned the title of Director of the Year, recognised for his innovative storytelling and cinematic brilliance.

Shalini Passi, crowned Influencer of the Year, whose thought-provoking content has inspired a new wave of creativity online.

Taha Shah Badussha was celebrated as the Breakthrough Performer of the Year, while Mohammad Amaan was awarded the title of Rising Star of the Year for his meteoric rise and promising future.

Subir Shukla, a name synonymous with transformative education, was celebrated as Educator of the Year for his groundbreaking efforts in reshaping learning paradigms. Krishna Jackie Shroff took home the Entrepreneur of the Year award for her vision and grit in carving out a unique niche in the fitness entrepreneurial space.

The spotlight also shone on environmental activism, with Shyam Sunder Paliwal named Green Crusader of the Year for his tireless work in championing sustainable practices.

In the healthcare sector, Healthcare Pioneer of the Year Dr. Shalabh Arora was recognised for his revolutionary contributions to medical advancements and patient care.

The title of Business Leader of the Year went to Savi Soin, whose leadership has redefined innovation and resilience in the corporate world. Robin Hood Army, a collective that turns compassion into action, was honoured as Hunger Heroes of the Year for their mission to combat food waste and hunger.

Each awardee represents the ethos of progress, inspiration, and excellence, making the ABP News’ Newsmaker of the Year Awards 2024 an unforgettable celebration of changemakers who inspire millions.

The event has left a profound impact, reminding audiences that success stems from courage, determination, and a vision to create a better tomorrow.

