Quadrant Future Tek Limited Announces IPO Opening on January 07, 2025, with Price Band of ₹275-₹290 per Share

Quadrant Future Tek Ltd. Launches ₹2,900 Million IPO to Fund Expansion in Railways and Specialty Cable Production

Quadrant Future Tek IPO is a book built issue of Rs 290.00 crores. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 1.00 crore shares

Quadrant Future Tek IPO opens for subscription on January 7, 2025 and closes on January 9, 2025. The allotment for the Quadrant Future Tek IPO is expected to be finalized on Friday, January 10, 2025. Quadrant Future Tek IPO will list on BSE, NSE with tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, January 14, 2025.

Quadrant Future Tek IPO price band is set at ₹275 to ₹290 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 50. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹14,500. The minimum lot size investment for sNII is 14 lots (700 shares), amounting to ₹2,03,000, and for bNII, it is 69 lots (3,450 shares), amounting to ₹10,00,500.

Ahmedabad, Jan 3: Quadrant Future Tek Limited is set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on Tuesday, January 07, 2025. The price band has been fixed at ₹275 to ₹290 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10. The IPO will close on Thursday, January 09, 2025. Investors can bid for a minimum of 50 shares and in multiples thereafter.

The ₹2,900 million IPO is a fresh issue with no offer-for-sale component. The proceeds are earmarked as follows:

₹1,497.22 million for long-term working capital (Specialty Cable Division).

₹243.75 million for capital expenditure on Electronic Interlocking Systems.

₹236.19 million for repayment of working capital term loans.

The balance will be used for general corporate purposes.

Company Profile and Market Edge

Quadrant Future Tek Limited specializes in developing next-generation train control and signaling systems for Indian Railways, ensuring passenger safety and reliability. It also operates a state-of-the-art specialty cable manufacturing facility with an Electron Beam Irradiation Centre in Mohali, Punjab, catering to railway rolling stock, the naval defense industry, solar, and EV cable production.

The company’s competitive advantages include:

Advanced technology and innovation-driven solutions.

High operational efficiency and strict quality controls.

Expertise in embedded system design and development.

Strategic Initiatives and Projects

Quadrant is actively working under Indian Railways’ Kavach initiative for Automatic Train Protection Systems. On December 12, 2024, the company received a ₹9,786.06 million order from Chittranjan Locomotive Works to supply and commission onboard Kavach equipment for 1,200 locomotives. Additionally, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed with RailTel Corporation on May 01, 2024, to explore Kavach opportunities domestically and internationally.

IPO Allocation

The IPO will follow a book-building process:

75% reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs).

15% for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs).

10% for Retail Individual Bidders.

Sundae Capital Advisors Private Limited is the sole book-running lead manager, and Link Intime India Private Limited is the registrar for the issue.

Investors eyeing opportunities in railway signaling and specialty cables should keep an eye on this IPO as Quadrant Future Tek Limited gears up to expand its innovative solutions across India and beyond.

Mohit Vohra, Managing Director, Rupendra Singh, Director, Amit Jain CFO and technocrats including Surendranath, Suresh Kumar and Raghavendra addressed a press meet while introducing the IPO details to the media on Friday.

Disclaimer: Readers are advised to carefully study the IPO prospectus and consult their financial advisors before making any investment decisions.

