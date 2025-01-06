Reliance Consumer Products Expands into Rehydration, Moving Towards ‘Total Beverage Company’

Jaipur, Jan 6: Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) today announced the launch of RasKik Gluco Energy, an energy boosting and re-hydrating beverage designed for the hardworking Indian. Packed with the goodness of electrolytes, glucose and real lemon juice this refreshing drink is available at an honest price of Rs. 10 per single-serve SKU. With the introduction of RasKik Gluco Energy, RCPL is making a category defining entry into the re-hydration segment, transforming the way India stays refreshed.

With the introduction of RasKik as a master brand for Juices and functional beverage offerings, RCPL is also positioning itself as a ‘total beverage and consumer products company’ dedicated to creating consumer-focused products that resonate with the everyday needs of the Indian consumer. Committed to offering products that combine global standards with deep local insight RasKik is now uniquely positioned to provide a variety of accessible and great quality fruit-based drinks, juices and functional beverages. RasKik currently offers Mango, Apple, Mixed Fruit, Coconut Water & Nimbu Pani variants and will expand the portfolio inspired by Indian regional fruit variety and taste preferences.

“As a company, we are deeply rooted in Indian traditions and are reinventing Indian consumer heritage through our brands and RasKik Gluco Energy brings back the same goodness of traditional re-hydration that our mothers have been providing since our childhood, whether it was during or after games or as a carry on to beat the heat. RasKik Gluco Energy is not just a drink, it is more than just hydration – it’s about revitalizing and energizing the Indian consumer to take on the challenges of the day combined with hygiene, quality and the convenience of a ready to drink offerings in line with the needs of the Indian consumer,” said Ketan Mody, Chief Operating Officer, Reliance Consumer Products Limited.

“As we expand our portfolio in our journey to become a ‘total beverage and consumer products company’ and include a diverse range of offerings, Gluco Energy represents our deep understanding of the Indian consumer’s needs and our commitment to be an integral part of their daily lives and every moment,” Ketan further added.

Revitalize Your Day with RasKik Gluco Energy

Packed with Electrolytes, Glucose and a refreshing burst of lemon juice, RasKik Gluco Energy offers more than just ordinary hydration. Whether you’re sweating it out at the gym, braving the scorching summer heat, or need an energy boost to power through your day, RasKik Gluco Energy is your perfect companion.

Why choose RasKik Gluco Energy?

Instant Energy Surge: With glucose as the body’s primary fuel, RasKik Gluco Energy provides an immediate energy boost, ensuring one stays active and refreshed. It’s the perfect antidote for worn out afternoons after to continue working for rest of the day, maintaining healthy blood glucose levels throughout the day.

Hydration Hero : Electrolytes such as Sodium, Potassium and Magnesium salts balance the body’s fluids and pH levels, replenishing minerals lost through sweat. Whether during intense workouts or summer heat, RasKik Gluco Energy keeps one at peak energy, staying hydrated when they need it most.

Lemon Zing: The natural burst of lemon juice brings a refreshing citrus note that is as invigorating as it is delicious. A perfect balance of taste and energy, RasKik Gluco Energy ensures one feels energized and refreshed.

RasKik Gluco Energy will also be made available soon in a home consumption pack of 750 ml.