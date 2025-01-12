Aadi – A New Beginning: India’s First Psychodrama Conference in Ahmedabad on Jan 18-19

Celebrating 100 Years of Psychodrama’s Transformative Journey from Vienna to the World

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, Jan 12: India is all set to host its first-ever Psychodrama Conference, Aadi – A New Beginning, on January 18th and 19th, 2025, in Ahmedabad (at Fortune Park hotel opposite Gujarat College).

Organized by Psychodrama in India (PiI), an initiative of Maanas the inside Story (MTIS), this landmark event commemorates the centenary of Dr. Jacob Levy Moreno’s pioneering contributions to Psychodrama, a revolutionary approach to mental health care.

This two-day conference will bring together a global community of Psychodramatists to celebrate 100 years of innovation in group therapy. The event is designed to highlight Psychodrama’s incredible potential for emotional healing, self-awareness, and interpersonal connection, aligning with India’s cultural emphasis on collective well-being.

Psychodrama is a type of psychotherapy that uses role-playing and dramatization to help people understand their lives and work through personal issues. It was created by Dr. J L Moreno in 1921 and was inspired by Improvisation Theater.

A Global Lineup of Visionaries

Aadi – A New Beginning will feature 13 experiential workshops led by renowned Psychodramatists from around the world, offering participants a hands-on exploration of this transformative therapy.

International luminaries include:

Marcia Karp and Eva Fahlström Borg – Founding Members, Federation of European Psychodrama Training Organisations

Dr. Clark Baim – Former President, British Psychodrama Association

Dr. Jochen Becker-Ebel , Savita Dhawan , and Klaus Ernst Harter – Germany

Julia Vinckler Nannattu – Estonia

Adding a heartfelt connection to the centenary tribute, Dr. Jonathan Moreno, son of Dr. J.L. Moreno, will join the event virtually from the United States.

Indian experts include:

Dr. T.T. Srinath (Chennai)

Rashmi Datt (Owner, Vedadrama, Delhi)

Magdalene Jeyarathnam (Founder, Indian Institute of Psychodrama, Chennai)

Meenakshi Kirtane (Founder-Director, Psychodrama in India, Chennai)

Sarita Shah (Ahmedabad)

A Unique Approach to Mental Health

Psychodrama, a cost-effective and impactful therapy, addresses issues like trauma, anxiety, and relational challenges through its emphasis on group dynamics and shared experiences. With its ability to foster emotional healing and connection, it is especially well-suited for India’s diverse population.

Shaping the Future of Psychodrama in India

Psychodrama in India envisions uniting Indian institutes to standardize training and certification at par with global standards. This conference is a significant step toward creating a cohesive platform for practitioners, ensuring Psychodrama becomes more accessible and effective across the country.

Be Part of the Movement

Feel free to join the experts at Aadi – A New Beginning to celebrate a century of innovation and contribute to shaping the future of mental health care in India. Together, let us honor the legacy of Dr. J.L. Moreno and explore new possibilities for emotional and psychological well-being.

Meenakshi Kirtane: Leading India Towards a Mental Health Revolution

In an exclusive interaction with BILKULONLINE, Meenakshi Kirtane, Director of Psychodrama, shared insights into her inspiring journey as a psychotherapist and her aspirations for the future. Here are the highlights:

A Journey Rooted in Passion

With 21 years of experience as a practising psychotherapist, Meenakshi’s passion for psychology began during her undergraduate studies. Deeply motivated by human relationships and the desire to contribute to society, she pursued higher studies in the field.

Upon starting her career in 2003, Meenakshi observed a glaring lack of organizations focused on mental health awareness, healing, and guidance. Initially practising independently, she later founded MINIS (Mental Health Initiatives and Support) in Ahmedabad in 2019 to address these challenges.

Building MINIS: A Collective Effort

MINIS quickly grew into a hub for mental health training and workshops. Joining Meenakshi in this mission are Begum Saiyed, a trained psychotherapist from Britain, and Sarita Shah, a senior psychotherapist, who are both founding members and professional trainers at MINIS. Together, the team has trained over 2,000 individuals as psychotherapists across India and conducted workshops for a diverse audience, including professionals, students, children, adolescents, and senior citizens.

These workshops tackle topics such as stress management, anxiety, marital dilemmas, aging gracefully, and more. Meenakshi emphasizes that while issues may vary between individuals, group therapy sessions provide collective healing and foster encouragement to practice self-care and emotional well-being.

Bridging the Mental Health Gap

Meenakshi shared alarming statistics on mental health in India:

According to a 2021 UNICEF report, 1 in 7 youngsters in India struggles with mental health issues but hesitates to seek help.

A 2023 Economic Times report revealed India has only 0.3 psychiatrists, 0.07 psychotherapists, and 0.07 social workers per 100,000 people, compared to the recommended 6 per 100,000.

India is increasingly referred to as the “suicide capital of the world.”

“The mental health statistics in our country are abysmal,” Meenakshi stated. “The pandemic has only exacerbated these issues, particularly among young people. Urgent intervention is required.”

A Two-Pronged Approach

To address these challenges, Meenakshi and her team at MINIS have adopted a two-fold strategy:

Creating a Centralized Network of Psychotherapists

By bringing together mental health professionals working independently across the country, MINIS aims to form a unified body capable of lobbying for policy changes and better public health initiatives.

Advocating Curriculum Reform

Meenakshi urges educational institutions and universities to overhaul psychology programs. “We need to move beyond theoretical approaches and integrate psychotherapy and counselling training into all diploma and degree courses in psychology,” she said.

A Call to Action

With dedication and conviction, Meenakshi continues to be a committed advocate for mental health awareness. Through MINIS, she envisions India as a society where mental health issues are addressed proactively and effectively, and where education systems equip future professionals with practical skills to meet the nation’s growing needs.

As Meenakshi concluded, “It is the dire need of the hour to address mental health issues across all sections of society. Together, we can bridge the gap and bring about meaningful change.”

(Rafat Quadri can be contacted at editorbilkul@gmail.com)

